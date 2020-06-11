IHG Way of Clean already includes deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, and going forward, guests can expect to see evolved procedures in every area of the hotel, which may include:
- Reception: Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front desk screens, sanitiser stations, sanitized key-cards, paperless check-out
- Public Spaces and Facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces, social distancing, ‘last cleaned’ charts, best practices for pools, fitness centers and lounges
- Guest Room: Visible verification of sanitised items (e.g. glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of electrostatic technology
- Food & Beverage: New standards and service approach to buffets, banquets, room-service and catering
IHG is also working closely with a team of medical experts at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic to develop guidance and resources for hotel teams on returning to work and keeping guests safe in this new environment, which may include:
- Cleanliness information in hotels and on IHG’s booking channels
- Social distancing operating procedures and signage
- Guidance on the use of protective equipment as necessary by hotel colleagues
- Updated colleague training and certification
- Availability of individual guest amenity cleaning kits
- Hand sanitiser and disinfecting wipes available in guest rooms and at high-touch points throughout hotels