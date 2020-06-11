Read Article

IHG Way of Clean already includes deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, and going forward, guests can expect to see evolved procedures in every area of the hotel, which may include:

Reception: Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front desk screens, sanitiser stations, sanitized key-cards, paperless check-out

Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front desk screens, sanitiser stations, sanitized key-cards, paperless check-out Public Spaces and Facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces, social distancing, ‘last cleaned’ charts, best practices for pools, fitness centers and lounges

Additional deep cleaning of high touch surfaces, social distancing, ‘last cleaned’ charts, best practices for pools, fitness centers and lounges Guest Room: Visible verification of sanitised items (e.g. glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of electrostatic technology

Visible verification of sanitised items (e.g. glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of electrostatic technology Food & Beverage: New standards and service approach to buffets, banquets, room-service and catering

IHG is also working closely with a team of medical experts at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic to develop guidance and resources for hotel teams on returning to work and keeping guests safe in this new environment, which may include:

Cleanliness information in hotels and on IHG’s booking channels

Social distancing operating procedures and signage

Guidance on the use of protective equipment as necessary by hotel colleagues

Updated colleague training and certification

Availability of individual guest amenity cleaning kits

Hand sanitiser and disinfecting wipes available in guest rooms and at high-touch points throughout hotels