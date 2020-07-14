Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa set to welcome back guests

Read Article

Hilton today announced the reopening of Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa on July 17, 2020, welcoming guests once again with Hilton’s signature hospitality. Located in Shillimb valley of the Sahyadris just 2.5 hours from Mumbai and 2 hours from Pune, the 99-villas eco-wellness retreat was temporarily closed from March 30, 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nestled in unspoiled surroundings amidst the magnificent landscape of the Western Ghats, Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat and Spa offers a sanctuary for the body, mind and spirit, the retreat is spread across 350 acres of picturesque wilderness. With the reopening, guests will enjoy access to the untouched beauty of the outdoors along with luxurious individual villas while maintaining caution, hygiene, and social distancing measures. They can explore an experiential getaway in the heart of nature with a chance to digitally detox, become one with their surroundings and rejuvenate in the presence of clean unpolluted air to break the monotony of the months indoors at this sanctuary of the mind, body and soul. The Dharana Food Philosophy of locally sourced produce and ingredients used from the Shillim organic farms would remain embedded in the offerings. Indulge in the much-needed recreational outdoor activities such as Nature Walks, Treks and Hikes, Cooking Workshops, and much more keeping safety at the core.

Hilton has announced a worldwide roll-out of a new programme to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to Hilton properties. Hilton CleanStay, created in collaboration with Lysol and Dettol maker RB and Mayo Clinic includes new procedures to help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay. Hilton and RB have expanded this partnership to support the global portfolio of hotels and the trusted RB family of products will be used in multiple markets around the world. Elements of Hilton CleanStay will greet guests from the moment they enter the hotel and will be present throughout every aspect of the experience, ensuring the well-being of guests and Team Members without compromising the hospitality Hilton is known for.

As a part of Hilton’s new standard of hotel cleanliness and sanitisation, training was designed to ensure all team members are aware of the steps they can take to keep themselves and others healthy while at work. During a stay, guests may encounter team members using creative ways to welcome them and demonstrate their hospitality while wearing protective equipment and staying respectful of physical distance.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members remain our highest priority, and we continue to be diligent in our commitment to provide a clean, safe and hospitable environment for all who enter our doors. We have the unique advantage of an expanse of over 300 acres which allow us to seamlessly achieve social distancing and minimal physical contact. Our deep-rooted ethos of sustainability and eco-wellness the approach creates an experience for our guests which is serene, rejuvenating and luxurious,” said, Srikant Peri, GM, Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa.

