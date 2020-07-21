Health & Safety initiatives by Renaissance Mumbai

Read Article

Being diligent to adhere and commit to the highest standards of hygiene for their guests and associates alike, since its founding over two decades ago, Renaissance Mumbai accepted the challenges that arose in these difficult times with Covid-19, and has anchored them to overcome with sheer determination. Health, safety and well-being of associates and guests have been the epitome of their approach through this period.

Renaissance Mumbai is ensuring the patrons’ & associates’ wellbeing through the following initiatives:

Adaptation & Safe Activities: Being a cluster property, Renaissance Mumbai, as well as Marriott Executive Apartments, has been adapting to new Standard Operating Procedures and protocols. The hotel has presumed all possible scenarios from a guest purview and learnt how to counter them and with multiple ideas from everyone on the team, they have identified touchpoints and areas which were needed to focus on, to ensure a seamless gradual opening.

In order to minimise on costs, the team has re-evaluated costs and expenditure and taken various measures to control the same, within teams and departments. With minimal staffing requirements and certain cutbacks on staff privileges, trying their best to minimize cost. Electricity is also a large factor to reduce cost and the usage of efficient electric appliances in all areas is another way to marginalise the cost. Even the most minute of saving is an achievement in itself, the teams are mentally prepared to multitask and have come together stronger, now more than ever to contribute in efforts to save the most.

Safety & hygiene measures: With the lockdown, the team at Renaissance Mumbai had time to identify a different approach towards the entire dimension of the hospitality experience. The team applied a series of heightened hygiene and safety protocols especially looking at areas, which could be improvised upon and worked on them. Marriott Internationals’ global program, ‘Commitment To Clean’ helped in paving a path to revolutionize the entire guest experience considering the protocols to ensure a 100 per cent safe environment. This program helps to tackle realities of the pandemic at the hotel level and further advance the company’s efforts.

Enhanced Cleanliness: From the guest’s arrival experience, room hygiene to the in-room as well as restaurant dining, the hotel has taken into consideration each department and has trained the team with utmost guidance and also identified a ‘Cleanliness Champion’ to overlook the same. Their priority to always keep the guests and associates safe remains the same if not more and they do not intend to deter from it in the least.

A Dining Experience just like Home: While resorting to luxury, safety plays a key role and guests will tend to prefer in-room dining to sitting in a restaurant with strangers from different domains. Thus arises a need to ensure a seamless, contact-less experience. Not only to regain the confidence our patrons but, at the same time, assure them that Renaissance cares and will do everything is their spectrum to ensure the delivery of the promise. Renaissance has also resorted to using home delivery through Marriott’s IP ‘Marriott On Wheels’ and have recently started safe and contact-less home delivery to ensure that all the guests are seamlessly connected with us.

Determined employees: There are numerous takes on how the hotel can best move forward as well as adapt to the changing circumstances. The core belief in hospitality has always been to focus on serving others, with a smile and that remains unchanged. The teams at Renaissance Mumbai have left no stone unturned in utilizing this time to gauge the possibilities of alternates in terms of Food & Beverage requirements, Theme breaks, vendor management and aligning them to comply with the ‘New-Norm’ regulations. They have also identified virtual tours and site inspections for guests as an option to view the cogs and wheels of this majestic, complex property. The R.E.N Meetings App, which is a digital Meeting Services App, has been created to ensure the meeting experience is a heart-warming success. The app connects you simply and discreetly to our team of R.E.N. Meetings Experts at the drop of a hat before, during, and after your event; anytime, from anywhere.

Nagesh Chawla, cluster GM – Renaissance Mumbai & Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments on the Covid-19 situation, said, “The criticality of the pandemic acclimatised us to the changes we never thought were possible otherwise. The age of digitisation was primarily the future, but now we have more reasons to adapt to what they call ‘The New Normal’. Albeit hospitality as an industry is going to have to swerve through these winds of storm, we are ready to face it head-on and welcome our guests and associates back to what they will consider a safe haven.”

The hotel has also catered to long-stay guests with occupancy of close to 50 per cent throughout the lockdown. In order to serve the community the hotel has committed with a promise of ‘Spirit to Serve’ and has been contributing to serving the doctors and staff of Powai Hospital and the Powai Police Station with meals throughout the pandemic and lockdown.