Feel Safe at Tivoli: Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts will reopen all hotels in the Algarve this June. Tivoli Marina Vilamoura was the first hotel to open its doors on June 8, followed by Tivoli Carvoeiro, Tivoli Marina Portimão and Tivoli Lagos, on the 15th. Tivoli Palácio de Seteais opened on June 10, Portugal Day. Tivoli Avenida da Liberdade will open in July. To ensure the safety of both guests and employees, the brand redefined the customer experience based on the program Feel Safe at Tivoli. This plan complements the measures already carried out under the Turismo de Portugal seal, “Safe & Clean” attributed to all hotels of the brand.

Endorsed by experts, these measures will be implemented in all hotels. The Feel Safe at Tivoli programme reviewed all the company’s operations and is organised around 10 lines of action, which respond to the needs of guests in the new social reality brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. With the adaptation of services from the arrival, through the rooms, restaurants and leisure activities; with the reinforcement of cleaning and disinfection, communication and digital services processes; with the layout reorganisation to ensure physical distance to the control of air and water purification, the measures plan covers all aspects that will allow hotels to reopen with maximum security guarantee for guests and employees.

Advanced digital services

In order to minimise interactions between people and contact with surfaces, Tivoli will provide a mobile application through which guests can access all hotel information and services, including restaurant, gym or spa bookings.

Updated cleaning and sanitising protocols

Hygiene and cleaning protocols were redefined in all hotels, in accordance to national and international guidelines. These protocols were reviewed and adapted to the new reality by SGS. In this way, hygiene reinforcement procedures will be implemented both in rooms and common areas, as in the lobby, reception and restaurants, as well as in kitchens and employee areas. These measures also extend to laundry processes. In the specific case of the rooms, after complete cleaning, they will be sealed individually, and the seal will only be torn with the entry of a new guest.

Adapted restaurant services

The Food and Beverage area underwent a redefinition of the offer of restaurant services with regard to à la carte service, buffets, room service and minibar. All suppliers will have to comply with a delivery process with strict control protocols. These new measures will be implemented throughout the entire process, from the logistics and reception of goods to the preparation and delivery of the service.

Physical distance rules

The hotel’s common spaces have been carefully reorganised in terms of capacity and furniture in order to avoid the concentration of people and the proximity between them, ensuring physical distance. Security signs will be available in public areas, such as reception, elevators, restaurants and leisure areas.

Protocols and personal protection materials

Tivoli constantly monitors the recommendations of health authorities in order to provide its employees with the most appropriate personal protective equipment. All employees will wear a mask and gloves, will have access to authorized hydro-alcoholic gels and direct contact will be minimised. All these measures will be preceded by a comprehensive training plan.

Air and water purification protocols

All hotels will undergo a rigorous process of disinfecting air and water purification systems before opening. Preventive maintenance protocols have also been reinforced. Technical services will increase the frequency of inspections and control of water disinfection in order to guarantee the quality of pools wate

City connection counselling service

The concierge and reception teams are more than ever prepared to help guests enjoy their stay in the city or area surrounding the hotel in the safest way possible, whether on the move or in choosing local places and experiences.

Health and safety protocols for employees

In compliance with all necessary legal requirements to protect everyone’s health, Tivoli employees will have ongoing training on health procedures. Daily protocols for checking the hotel team health will be followed. In addition, early detection protocols and action plans will be implemented in case a guest is considered a patient.

Hotel Health and Safety Officer

Each hotel has a highly qualified professional in terms of hygiene and safety, responsible for leading the implementation of the protocols, ensuring the training of employees, and promoting environmentally responsible behaviour in the use of resources.

Hygiene and safety procedures developed by SGS

In a partnership between the NH Hotel Group and SGS, hygiene and safety protocols applicable to hotel operations were redefined to ensure that they are clean and safe environments with a view to their reopening.

To celebrate the reopening, Tivoli hotels in the Algarve launched a special campaign for this summer with an exclusive offer of up to 30 per cent and a credit voucher for an even more perfect stay.