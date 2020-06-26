Elevated cleanliness standards by The Residence – by Cenizaro

Read Article

As travel restrictions begin to open up around the world, The Residence – by Cenizaro’s hotels cautiously prepare to welcome guests back with elevated cleanliness standards and the new norms to ensure their complete safety.

The Residence – by Cenizaro said that it is considering precautionary measures including all health and hygiene protocols at each property based on guidance from the local health authorities as well as the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Some of the precautionary measures at its resorts in Mauritius, Bintan, Maldives, among other locations like Falhumaafushi, Dhigurah, Bintan, Zanzibar and Tunis, include:

The Residence Bintan

All touch points in public areas like door handles/knobs, counter tops, table tops, railings, etc. are cleaned regularly using a sanitizer/disinfectant. These practices are also in place in guest rooms.

Temperature readings of team members and non-residents are taken twice a day. Temperature readings of guests are taken at the lobby prior to check in service.

Masks are being worn by all team members at all times. Housekeeping teams are using personal protective equipment such as gloves and aprons for every room they service.

Updated and detailed cleaning checklists, including the use of professionally identified chemicals and agents for all areas, including laundry, are being followed and monitored closely.

Restaurant and seating in lobby have been reconfigured to ensure safe distances are maintained between guests. Dining venues, especially for dinner service, will operate on prior booking basis and will cater

accordingly. For breakfast, ala carte menu will be on offer with LIVE cooking stations and mobile trolley service. All supplies and materials are sanitized before being admitted into the hotel supply chain.

Correctly formulated hand sanitizers are in place in all guest rooms and at all public spaces/facilities, which also includes the entrances and ferry terminal lounge.

Protocols are in place for staff in the kitchen, restaurants, in-villa dining, and pool bar to sanitize their hands every time they serve food or touch food related items.

All hotel vehicles are cleaned and disinfected before and after each use.

Facilities and services such as kid’s club, gym, spa, land and marine sport activities will also be on offer with heightened hygiene standards.

All departure rooms will be disinfected by the industrial misting machine followed by a thorough touchpoint sanitization.

Guest dining facilities will be disinfected by misting machines in between the meals, our dedicated team will also sanitize the tables and chairs after each use.

The Residence Maldives

General Measures

All staff will be tested for rapid antibody test or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test when arriving at the resort.

All staff will be trained on social distancing, use of personal protective equipment (PPE) & disinfection processes.

Temperature checks on staff before they start their work.

Resort Doctor available on-site to monitor the health of all guests and staff.

All staff will wear face mask & gloves in their respective areas of work.

Arrival

All guests will be given a care package which includes one face mask & hand sanitizer (Pet Bottle) on arrival at Male’ International airport.

Seats in airport vehicles & speed boats will be assigned as per the social distancing norms.

Airport vehicles & boats will be disinfected after every trip.

Guests’ luggage will be disinfected before being delivered to villa.

All staff will be wearing face mask & gloves when handling guests and guests’ luggage or belongings.