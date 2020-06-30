Digitised approach by Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Read Article

Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is looking to digitise menus and is increasing digital touchpoints covering all aspects of the guest journey at the hotel.

Parag Sawhney, GM, Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, spoke about how the property is also gearing up to host weddings shortly, “Unlock 1.0 also marks the arrival of the wedding season in the city, we are prepared to host wedding events with a strong focus on social distancing and adhering to the government guidelines.”

The hotel has introduced innovations in the food and beverage with the availability of freshly cooked and well-sanitised meals for door-step delivery. To ensure overall protection, the hotel is also considering the deployment of advanced equipment like electrostatic sprayers to disinfect the premises and common public areas like floors, rooms, elevators, swimming pools and is also aiming to minimise human contact through digital door keys.

Emphasising on the importance of safety measures of all the stake holders and the guests, the hotel is going to ensure periodic monitoring of employees health through temperature screening and intensified sanitisation protocols for rooms and high traffic areas within the hotel. In addition to this, the hotel is also enabling seamless guest movement within the hotel premises through aesthetic markings, restricted entry and exit points, along with strict social distancing policies.