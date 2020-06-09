Crowne Plaza Greater Noida resumes operations

Read Article

Crowne Plaza Greater Noida resumed operations and re-opened to guests on June 8, 2020, following a temporary closure due to Covid-19 guidance from authorities.

The team at Crowne Plaza Greater Noida said that they are excited to welcome the guests and colleagues back and are deeply appreciative of their understanding during the unprecedented Covid-19 global emergency.

“We are also grateful to local health authorities, medical personnel and frontline responders for their continued efforts to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our community. As we re-open, the health and safety of our guests and colleagues remains our highest priority,” the team expressed.

In addition to continuing to follow the guidance of relevant health authorities, the hotel is committed to enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures:

The hotel has long embedded the IHG Way of Clean programme – which was developed in partnership with Ecolab and Diversey in 2015. This programme is now being expanded with additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices to reflect the advice of the World Health Organisation and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. IHG Way of Clean already includes deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants across the hotel.

Guests may see hotel colleagues taking a variety of additional steps to protect health and safety such as maintaining social distancing; using personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves; conducting visible and more frequent deep cleaning of high touch surfaces in public areas.

The hotel is also providing individual guest amenity cleaning kits; visible sanitizer stations in public spaces; removal of high touch items from guest room; replacing in-room collateral with digital communication as well as digitizing dining menus and payments.

In line with guidelines issued by Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida resumed operations on June 8, 2020. The hotel will operate all guest rooms, Mosaic – the multi-cuisine restaurant, Mosaic Pastry Lounge, Hibiscus spa and salon as well as the meeting and banquet venues. The hotel will also continue to offer food home delivery services in Noida and Greater Noida.