Home > Hospitality Unlock 1.0 > Connecting Safely: Surat Marriott Hotel & Courtyard by Marriott, Surat
Hospitality Unlock 1.0

Connecting Safely: Surat Marriott Hotel & Courtyard by Marriott, Surat

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Surat Marriott Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott, Surat are prepared to welcome back their guests by implementing the “Connecting Safely” programme – an initiative launched by their parent company, Auro Hotels, in the USA and India. This programme is specifically designed to protect the safety of our guests and associates. The hotels are also working closely with central and state departments and local authorities, as well as the hotel-affiliated brand, Marriott International.

Both hotels are franchised properties owned and operated by GJHM Hotels, and is affiliated to Auro Hotels, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, USA.

The associates are undergoing mandatory training for safety and cleaning protocols and a daily health screening process. The guests will go through a screening process that includes mandatory temperature checks and hand sanitisation while entering the hotel premises. The hotels are adapting to the new normal by modifying its operations and cleaning procedures as below:

  • Enhanced sanitising process like disinfecting guest luggage, rigorous sanitisation of frequently touched surfaces like elevator buttons, grab bars, room fixtures and door handles.
  • Physical distancing procedures are followed at the lobby, reception, elevators, restaurants, banquet venues and contactless in-room dining. In hotel cars, a shield between chauffeurs and guests ensures additional safety.
  • Sanitising stations are liberally placed throughout all public areas in the hotel including sanitisation kits placed in hotel cars and reception. Medical-grade sanitisers are used to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
  • Safety at restaurants by introducing alternatives to standard buffets, QR code enabled digital menus, sanitised cutlery packed in disposable paper bags.
