Care by Roseate: Roseate Ganges, Rishikesh

The Roseate Ganges in Rishikesh has reopened with heightened safety & hygiene practices in place.

The Roseate Ganges is apt for those looking for staycations outside of the national capital. With upgraded standard operating procedures through its Care by Roseate programme, Roseate Hotels and Resorts is adhering to stringent processes across its properties and above all the safety procedures and guidelines instructed by the Government.

Each 16 boutique villas, nestled between lush trees and flora have their own private terraces to give guests an opulent and substantial space to relax in. Augmented with the best amenities, the retreat also offers an array of wellness experience packages that can also be tailor-made to give guests a respite from the mundane along with lifestyle experiences entailing nature walks, treks, yoga and meditation by the white sand beach, the revered Ganga Aarti as well as visits to organic farms, Rajaji National Park and the Beatles Ashram to name a few.

The resort akin to its sister hotels and resorts will be following the standard operating procedures laid down in ‘Care by Roseate’ – a revolutionary approach towards instilling confidence among its guests about their safety while staying and dining across their six properties in India and UK.

Care by Roseate involves stringent procedures in place to ensure no contamination enters via any route. The measures involve thermal screening at entry gates of all passenger vehicles. Display of “Safe’ status in Arogya Setu app for staff & guests, and wearing of masks is a must to enter the property premises. All hotel vehicles would be disinfected at entry points and after every use. Sanitizers would be kept in all prominent locations within the hotels and resorts. Guest luggage would be disinfected from outside upon arrival. To enable seamless, remote check-ins, “Touchless Check-ins” would be facilitated via app, in which all information would already be pre-registered. After check-out, the same room would be allocated only after 24 hours post being thoroughly disinfected. Roseate Hotels and Resorts would also follow an alternate room occupancy policy to maintain social distancing. Housekeeping staff would wear Personal protection Equipment (PPE). Delivery and clearance of Room Service orders would be just outside the hotel room entrance. To ensure touchless usage of elevators, a staff member in PPE would be present to operate them with not more than three members at a time.

Also, under this new initiative “Care By Roseate”, touchless dining is going to be paramount. Here for dining, guests while booking a table can see the menu and order from it. The app also allows guests to see food being prepared live in the kitchen and the billing through app that can be paid via bank cards. There would be no Buffet services for the time being and the menu will include several immunity and health booster dishes specially curated by in-house chefs.

The tables in the restaurant will be placed at a minimum two metre distance and kitchen and service staff will wear PPE (masks, gloves & other protective gear) at all times. Regular temperature checks of staff will continue to be a part of the new normal. Personnel from areas designated as hot spots will be discouraged in the hotel premises.

The Roseate Ganges is located on Rishikesh-Badrinath Road, Village Timli Kalthri, Near Shivpuri, Tehsil-Narender Nagar, Distt-Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, India.