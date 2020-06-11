Care Beyond Compare: Sayaji Hotels

Read Article

Sayaji Hotels has launched an initiative called “Care Beyond Compare” to ensure guests safety from check-in to check-out. The hotel group has strived to achieve and maintain the highest level of safety and hygiene measures for the well-being of their employees and guest. It has also standardised the operations as per the guidelines and norms laid by The Ministry of Health & Welfare, World Health Organisation &; Food Safety & Standards Authority of India.

The initiative will further strengthen the company’s existing sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines across its properties. These guidelines includes the use of personal protective equipment and protective screens by the staff; social distancing at all the areas; offering sanitizers and mask to the guest; monitoring temperature of every guest during check-in and disinfecting vehicles at the entry gate.

“Care Beyond Compare” is curated to address all the safety and hygiene requirements at Sayaji Hotels. Through the programme, the patrons will be informed and updated about the change in services designs and standards of operations that will be congruent to the norms of social distancing, safety & hygiene of the staff and cleanliness of the hotel.

The hotel chain follows a high touch surface that ensures the room to be sanitised with prescribed disinfectants. To limit the social interaction and potential contact in the dining area the food would be served in the rooms. While the receiving area and the surroundings would regularly be disinfected with maximum use of sanitisers. To avoid multiple contacts, more than two people would not be encouraged to use elevators at a single time.