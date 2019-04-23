White Owl: Crafting an Indian beer

With a singular aim of creating top-notch, locally-handcrafted beer, White Owl Brewery which started brewing in October 2014 at a tiny craft brewery in Mumbai, has now grown by leaps and bounds serving unique chilled craft beers across restaurants, bars and retail stores. Javed Murad, founder, White Owl Brewery shares his journey from that small brewery to launching India’s first locally brewed bottled cider By Akshay Nayak

“I stumbled upon some great beer when I was in the grad school in Boston in 2007. At the time, craft beer really started picking up in the US. It was so easily available everywhere and so well priced that whenever I visited Mumbai for a holiday, it became glaringly apparent that we needed a better beer,” reminisces Javed Murad, founder, White Owl Brewery, about the spark that initiated the idea to start White Owl. A few years later, after having discussed this with friends, mentors, and colleagues, he decided to actually do something about it and moved back to put together a detailed business plan that culminated in the birth of the company.

Plugging into the craft beer segment

Although the beer space in India may have many brands already, the skew is very lopsided, Murad feels. “On the one hand, our consumer has a large number of options for a typical low-cost, mass-produced beer that will always form the bulk of every market. In stark contrast, there are almost no options available in the premium beer segment, where quality and craft supersede cost. In my opinion, this phenomenon completely mismatches the trajectory of our young, growing, urban population that has begun to earn well, has its finger on the pulse at all times and is continuously making finer, more evolved consumption choices. This is the gap that White Owl is addressing in India,” he explains the reason behind entering the craft beer segment.

While all the start-ups harness various challenges, Murad too faced several headwinds while setting up the brand White Owl. “Most of the obstacles I faced were the obvious ones that most entrepreneurs face when they start out, including – raising some sort of seed funding; stretching budgets to put together a basic operating team, and eventually executing a business plan to begin generating revenues. Moreover, in my case, even though I had grown up in Mumbai, I had absolutely no work experience in India or in F&B/ FMCG. So, I had to learn almost everything from scratch. This included navigating through complex legislation in a highly-regulated industry as well as constantly recalibrating my expectations for how long a particular task should take. Honestly, these obstacles remain even today – especially as White Owl is expanding into new markets with new products where things are always new and constantly changing – but my methods of managing through them have evolved considerably with experience,” he informs.

Crafting the notable tasting notes

Talking about the unique tasting notes exhibited by White Owl beers, Murad says, “Our brewers have mixed both old-world and new-age styles to create a portfolio covering the likings of the Indian audience. A few of our flagship brews include – Spark, a classic Belgian Wit, characterised by summery orange-citrus notes; Diablo, an Irish Red Ale, known for its unique amber appearance and hints of caramel, and Ace, a bubby Apple Cider Ale that is brewed with Himalayan apple and Champagne yeast. Interestingly, Diablo is the first Irish Red Ale in Asia to be bottled, and Ace the only locally-bottled Apple Cider available today in India.”

Keeping the bar taps chilled

White Owl beers are currently available across Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and Delhi at over 1,500 restaurants, bars and retail stores. As for the outlets that already mark the presence of White Owl labels, Murad adds, “Some of our partnering outlets in Mumbai include – The Irish House, Social Offline, British Brewing Company, Sofitel, Renaissance, Tunga Hotels, Indigo Deli, Pop Tates, Agent Jacks, Warden Wines, Deepak Wines, Aaradhana Wines, Peekay Wines and Pankaj Wines, amongst many others. In Bengaluru our beers are present in – The Humming Tree, The Black Rabbit, Smoke House Deli, Taj Hotels, Hilton Hotels, LaLiT Ashok, Sheraton Grand, Bangalore Turf Club, Madhuloka Group, Spencer’s Supermarket, JW Marriott, The Beer Café, Dewar’s Wine Shop, Sam’s Wines, Drops and Liquor Mart. Likewise in Delhi – The Beer Café, The Irish House, Yes Minister, Café Tesu, C Suri, Ashok T Gulrajani, Raasta, What A Comic Show, The Taste and Ashok T Gulrajani, etc., have our beers stacked.

In Pune, we are present in The Urban Foundry, The Daily, Shisha Jazz Cafe, One Lounge, British Brewing Company, Boteco, Krustys, Mineority by Saby, Hippie at Heart, Prems, Swig, Elephant & Co, German Bakery and Pandora, including many more. And, last but not the least, in Goa, one can find White Owl in Black Sheep Bistro, Thalassa, Route 66, Starlight, Purple Martini, Santorini, Escobar, Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Novotel Dona Sylvia, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Planet Hollywood, Delfinos, Newton’s and Toms Wine.”

The way ahead

About the future expansion plans of White Owl, Murad concludes, “We have exciting times ahead! Our expansion plans include new geographies and new product formats for our established, award-winning craft beer portfolio.”