‘In 2019, we went to 30 cities in India to promote Glenfiddich because that is where the major growth in numbers is coming for us’

Claiming to be one of the most preferred Single Malt Whisky labels across the world by value and volume, Angad Singh Gandhi, brand ambassador, Glenfiddich India, speaks with Akshay Nayak about the brand’s focus on future experiment-driven drinking experience to increase its popularity in the country

What does the current pattern of whisky consumption in India show?

People are getting increasingly choosy when it comes to their drinks nowadays. In terms of whisky, the trends in the markets are slowly changing wherein over the past two years, people are slowly showing a leaning towards Single Malts now, over the long-existing Scotch Whisky. The growth has been in double digits and we expect the same growth this year as well irrespective of the impact of the economic slowdown. Also, old charms are claiming their name of honour again, like an Old Fashioned, about five years ago was obsolete, but now is the leader in the art of cocktails. India as a market still wishes to pay an extra buck when it comes to new experiments with their drinks.

With many competing labels brewing in India, how does Glenfiddich keep its name high as the go-to whisky in India?

The market will always have too many options. Even in a restaurant, there are different categories of spirits that are offered in cocktails which predominantly used the only whisky. However, the choice remains with the consumer depending on their palate. For Glenfiddich, we know that our consumer is well-educated in whiskies. We are going to create an experiential series for our consumers. We are experimenting a lot when it comes to looking at the pattern of consumption of whisky for all age groups. We are finding ways to promote how Glenfiddich is versatile in its palate suitability to all the age groups right from millennials to the young at heart. We are of course pairing cuisines from the world over for the same, but we are also creating music and art evenings, to evolve our consumers to enjoying whisky on all occasions. In 2019, we did the Glenfiddich Experiments, in which we had noticed in India as a pattern that here, still, people have their Single Malts stiff. For this, we had sourced specially made elixirs using local ingredients from the length and breadth of the country and paired them with 12-year-old Glenfiddich, which turned out to be excellent.

How does Glenfiddich promote the artists behind the bar?

Since the last five years, Glenfiddich has been conducting its bartenders’ challenge called the World’s Most Experimental Bartender. We also believe that experimentation is the way ahead. We believe it is our responsibility to evolve the consumer. In the programme, the bartenders collaborate with a collaborator who can be anyone like a chef, magician, designer, so on and so forth. The bartender then presents his signature cocktail made with Glenfiddich to us through these collaborators. We did the programme in India from 2015 till 2018, but we are devising a new dynamic bartending programme for the country which shall be unveiled in the second half of this year.

What is the potential in tier II and III markets for Glenfiddich?

We have seen huge growth and increasing numbers of Glenfiddich aficionados from the tier II markets, but not as much from the tier III cities as yet, which is subject to the distribution of our products there. Glenfiddich is very renowned and well known when it comes to consumer awareness. In 2019, I had flown to 30 tier II cities in India to promote Glenfiddich because that is where major growth in numbers is coming for us. In 2020, our key focus would be on further spreading out our distribution avenues to these markets. Reiterating that as a brand we believe in experimenting, we have proven it to be successful with more feminine and younger audiences opting for Single Malts, especially Glenfiddich now. We have recently launched the Glenfiddich Grand Cru which is specifically for celebratory occasions. It is a 23-year-old Glenfiddich finished in French casks – which are used to age sparkling wines and champagnes.