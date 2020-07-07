Read Article

Frankfurt’s most popular beverage is not beer, it’s apple wine – colloquially known as “Ebbelwei”, “Schoppe” or “Stöffche”

Apple wine has been Frankfurt’s most popular beverage for over 250 years. Locals traditionally enjoy it at the city’s rustic apple wine pubs, where it is served in an earthenware jug, commonly referred to as the “bembel”, and drunk from a special ribbed glass, known as the “gerippte”. Over the years, the grey jug with its blue design has become the premier symbol of Frankfurt’s time-honoured apple wine culture.

True apple wine aficionados enjoy their apple wine pure; only in special circumstances will they take it mixed with sparkling mineral water. This “watered down” version, known as the “sauergespritzer”, is particularly popular amongst first-timers. A sweet version, called the “süßgespritzer”, also exists. This variation of the locals’ beverage of choice is however frowned upon by the majority of apple wine enthusiasts. The popular wintertime version of Frankfurt apple wine is served piping hot with cinnamon sticks and cloves.

The benefits of the apple in its fermented form have been substantiated many times over. Made from fresh regional apples, apple wine is a natural product containing ingredients that are known to strengthen the immune system while also helping to prevent heart and cardiovascular disease.

Apple wine is also reputed to improve blood flow to the brain, thus promoting mental vitality. Another advantage of apple wine is that its alcohol content is at a mere five per cent, putting it at the lower end of the scale of alcoholic beverages. Those looking to retain a slim figure will appreciate the low calorie content of apple wine, which on average is no more than 36 calories per 100 millilitres. White wine, in comparison, contains some 79 calories in the same amount.

Some apple wine jargon:

Apple wine: Ebbelwei, Ebbelwoi, Schoppe, Stöffsche

Bembel: Blue-grey stoneware jug from which apple wine is served

Geripptes: Ribbed glass from which apple wine is drunk

Green sauce: A delicious sauce made from seven herbs, served cold

Handkäs mit Musik: Small, round pickled cheeses served with oil, vinegar and chopped onions

Rauscher: Apple wine in the early fermentation stage

Sauergespritzter: Apple wine mixed with sparkling mineral water

Schoppepetzer: A person who enjoys apple wine

Süßer: Freshly pressed, naturally cloudy apple juice

Süßgespritzer: Apple wine mixed with lemonade

Tiefgespritzer: Apple wine mixed with a greater amount of sparkling mineral wate