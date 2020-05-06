Vikram Kamat: Hospitality business continuity in the new normal

Read Article

Vikram Kamat, founder chairman, VITS Kamats Group, writes about the changes the hospitality industry will see in the new normal

In the last five months, all businesses are experiencing a new “Normal”. Things that we had only imagined, has now become a reality. Real life, seems very familiar to Reel Life we had only seen in the paste. And for businesses like hotels, restaurants aviation, spas and saloons, which rely on coming together and experiencing it one’s self, it has huge repercussions. Not that these businesses are going anywhere. Quite the contrary, every single post on social media, is about some place they had visited and yearning to get back outside. Everybody is working out. And those who aren’t seem to suddenly be cooking. The lack of yeast in the market is a testament to the numerous home bakers that baked their own bread. How many consumed their own bread, is another matter.

And in between all the online calls, voice calls and conference calls, were the interruption of your kids playing with you, buying food stuff, or getting to once again experience all your housekeeping cleaning practicals. This time in your own home, instead of college.

Where once it was considered rude to ask a client for a video call, wherein only a phone call or personal meeting was the only option. It has become the new standard. With TCS declaring that 70 percent of its workforce, will compulsorily work from home, and not need to come to the office on a regular basis. They said we need to work in today’s model and not that of from 20 years back.

And so what are the new changes for the Hospitality business?

Corporate travel will reduce for the next two years. To even reach the existing business corporate hotels were doing will take at least two years. As companies will be very fearful of medical costs and coverage of employees who may fall victim while on duty and worse still could come to the office, and infect ( among others like family etc.) the entire head office or regional office staff.

Hotels will need to completely review their cleaning methodology and reduce at least for time being an item in the room. To ensure deeper clean, hotels will be doing away with extra showpieces, decorations and possibly reduce furniture in the room, to allow better and deeper cleaning.

Upmarket hotels will also move towards disposable cutlery crockery glassware. In most European and American hotels, even the 3- 4-star hotels often have disposable items. I myself have stayed in a good hotel where the breakfast was served in Disposable plates and cutlery. The tea coffee was also in premium takeaway mugs. Whereas in hotels in India, it is considered very substandard to have anything disposable. This will change. More hotel owners will be able to initiate comfortably rollouts of disposable (the premiumness and range will depend on hotels). With the shortage of service and kitchen stewarding staff, this will be a welcome change for hotels and restaurants.

More automation. People will be happy to have less human interaction. From large hotels having check-in Kiosks where you need not have reception check-in and just leave your luggage with the kiosk printer sticker stuck on your baggage for the bell desk to bring. The reception will be staffed with no more than 2 people and the extra load will be handled with kiosks.

Larger focus on leasing and outsourcing. Today many hotels are forced and some prefer buying outright many things. Because of the traditional way of doing things. With now hotels and restaurants focusing on how to reduce risks, in case of any eventuality. There will be a case for outsourcing linen and furniture and focusing on pay as you use. This will be to ensure in case of any eventuality, the benefit will be for the brand to defer payment.

Introduction of Force Majeure and other terms in all leases and contracts. Till today, not many thought about the clause force majeure. It was a ubiquitous clause that normally was covered in the insurance. But what happens when the case is something and the result of something else. E.g. in this case, COVID 19 being a pandemic, but the losses are not because of the pandemic infecting the staff of your hotel. But rather that Government has called for lockdown, which has affected the business. And in most cases, this was not anticipated or captured in agreements. So now in all agreements, it will definitely be included. Expect insurance costs and premiums to go up.

Greater boost to domestic travel. While people will definitely be travelling on their own time. And using their own cars. Majority of travel will all take place 4-6 hours within driving distance of people. And so city resorts and properties not too far will do well. Also a side effect will be self driving and cars for hire will also get boost as air travel and train travel will come down at least in the foreseeable future.

Hotels will look like hospitals for the new future. With all staff wearing face masks, housekeeping staff at least core team wearing protective equipment. There will be medical and training on infection containment if any guest complains of symptoms. Constant use of steriliser and sterilisation techniques. Avoiding too much and excessive interaction, which was once taken as a pride. Of adding extra warmth and hospitality. Guests themselves may not be comfortable with any staff “getting too close” both physically and figuratively. And of course the masks, gloves and possibly face shields, along with revised easier to sterilise uniforms will all be a part of the revised look of hospitality.

Additional measures and specialised staff. Because when we had the Mumbai hotel terror attacks, immediately X-Ray machines became compulsory. If not from the authorities, then definitely from a perception perspective of the larger hotels to show their security measures. This coupled with various other gadgets, equipment and procedures, (like retracting bolsters and vehicle entry restriction, etc.) All of which have added new costs and staff to hotels. The same will be the case with hospitality this time. We will be forced to have perhaps semi medical staff in charge of sterilisation and other procedures, especially in the larger hotels.

The design and metrics of the entire industry will change. With so-called social distancing and other norms, the layout, planning and design of restaurants, gyms and even pools ( which may not be even used till this fear is psychologically and physically eliminated) will all lead to a complete change in the performance metrics of hotels. Where hotels prided Double and even triple occupancy, it may not be possible to accommodate more than single occupancy for some time to come. At least in the corporate hotels. Thereby changing the revenue metrics of most hotels. Restaurants even if tables made more distant, would need the same amount of overhead in cooling, cleaning and manning. Thereby putting a load of the reduced number of covers and revenue while overheads are the same (if not more due to enhanced procedures and costs of deep Sterilisation).

Even while liquor shops continue to remain closed, the industry faces a major hangover. And while we’re resilient, and like always will find a way or make one, this time it’s a new challenge completely. Both given the length of time, and the depth of the problem. But the eternal truth as all of us knows, from the umpteen things we have overcome in past, “ This too shall pass!”