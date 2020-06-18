Vikram Gudur: Transformations in the hospitality industry that will restore traveller confidence

Read Article

Vikram Gudur, director – Software Engineering, Sabre Global Capability Center, Bengaluru elucidates on the proactive and innovative measures that the hospitality ecosystem needs to take to make guests feel safer

It is probably fair to say that the impact of Covid-19 on individuals and businesses has been so severe that, the magnitude of other global events like 9/11 and the ‘Great recession of 2008’ seems bleak in comparison. Nevertheless, bruised by the pandemic and weakened by the economic downturn, the hospitality industry is witnessing a gradual but steady ascent.

After 9/11, the biggest fear in the minds of travellers was, ‘Am I going to be safe flying in an aircraft?’. Almost two decades later, they again have the same question. They are also wondering if it’s safe to stay in a ‘home away from home’. And this is exactly what the hospitality industry needs to address.

The hospitality ecosystem – including hoteliers, staff, and partners, need to take proactive measures to make their guests feel safer. Everyone needs to think outside-the-box to come up with innovative ideas, that can help address traveller concerns, and at the same time, add more value. Elucidated below, are a few areas that the industry needs to focus on.

Communication strategy

During these unprecedented times, communication is the key to success. It is important to proactively share health recommendations and steps that are being taken for the safety of the guests. In order to get your communication strategy right, you must follow a three-phase approach:

Pre-Stay: Here are a few things that you can do to engage your guests before their stay

Send out marketing mailers to keep your guests informed about all the steps that you are taking to ensure their safety and wellbeing

Ensure that all customer queries coming through your customer support channels are addressed promptly

Update your booking/cancellation policies, e-mail templates, and brand website, with content that reflects the precautionary measures taken by your property

Proactively monitor both local and international travel restrictions, and keep your guests informed, to help them avoid inconveniences during their stay

Boost the guests’ confidence in you, by communicating your brand’s promise to customers, your mission statement, and your contributions towards the society and environment

Interact with customers on social media, and offer them deals and discounts on their stay

During Stay: The guest experience largely depends on how well they enjoy their stay, which is why this phase is critical

Right from the time a guest checks-in, to the time they check-out, it is important to reinforce through signages, the steps that your property is taking to ensure guest safety

Have a separate hotel desk set-up to address customer queries about the safety and sanitisation measures taken at the property

Implement social distancing measures to minimise human interactions with the guests during their stay

Display safety instructions and guidelines throughout the property

Educate property staff about health and safety best practices

Ensure that the property staff is wearing masks and gloves while interacting with the guests

Leave no stone unturned in sanitising the property premises frequently

Put in place safe waste disposal and linen cleaning processes

Post Stay: As you already know, return customers who are loyal to your brand, are your biggest assets. Here’s how to engage guests after the leave your property.

Send your guests a mail, thanking them for their stay, and offering them a deal on future stays

Ask them for feedback, and use it to improve your guest experience

Request the guests to share their review about your property on social media or on the booking platform, for other travelers to see.

Technology strategy

The impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality industry could be a passing cloud, and when the cloud clears, we are guaranteed to see a flurry of new initiatives and innovations from various industry players. To be among the frontrunners to bring forth these transformations, organisations need to start acting NOW. They can do this by reinvesting in innovation, reshuffling the organisational structure, and harvesting innovative ideas which have the potential to bear fruit, both, in the short-term and long-term.

The two primary technologies that will enable the hospitality industry to digitally transform itself are Cloud and Data Analytics. Virtualisation and cloud enablement can reduce the cost of operations and increase the design flexibility. It can also augment service delivery with cost improvements and disaster recovery capabilities. Data analytics can help organisations enrich their customer experience through hyper-personalisation.

There are several other innovations that we will get to see when technology is married with the hospitality industry. These will go a long way in making the guests feel safer and in rejuvenating the industry:

Use of NFC for touchless check-in & checkout, and keyless entry into rooms

Leveraging voice assistants like (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, etc) to control in-room amenities

Offering UV-treated high-touch room amenities (charged additionally)

Introduction of intelligent elevators and robotic delivery services

Next-gen restaurant ordering systems and dining spaces

Intelligent retailing of ancillaries, to personalise the guest experience.

People strategy

Like any other organisation, the backbone of the hospitality industry is its staff. Naturally, investing in their upskilling would be crucial to ensure that your brand is future-ready. But above all else, ensuring the safety and well-being of your staff should take precedence. Not only will this boost your employee morale, it will also start reflecting in the way they engage with your customers. This will also resonate the values of your organisation and make it more appealing to your guests.

I would like to conclude by saying that the only thing that is inevitable is ‘change’. The sooner we adopt change, the quicker we will start achieving the desired results. What’s even better, is to be the ones driving the change. Hence, let’s not stop innovating, and thinking big. Here’s to a new age in hospitality – onwards and upwards!