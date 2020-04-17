Anuj Chaudhry: Unlocking Resilience

Read Article

As hoteliers, providing a personalised, caring and authentic experience to our guests, is and will always remain our highest priority. However, in these uncertain times, we are all focusing on curbing expenses to ensure that we are at a minimal possible loss to sustain our respective business units.

I feel that the key ingredients to sustain through these times will be to inspire, motivate and inculcate multi-skilling into our team members. This will enable us to connect and engage a lasting impression with the team. The key to success will be to emerge tough as a team together, as this pandemic experience will always be remembered. This will be a powerful tool to embrace organisational values in depth, increase employee loyalty and lead to transformation in outcomes.

This transformation will see an evolution of credibility, profitability, enhanced efficiency, creation of a sustainable cycle and a better customer experience for hotels.

So, the key question is what do we do now in this situation?

We build, re-build, learn, unlearn and unlock resilience amongst our team members. It exists! However, we haven’t yet completely tapped into their potential.

We must create a mission statement thereby communicating to our team members the way forward and expectations of the hotel so that all are aligned towards this collaborative goal.

I am sharing a few aspects that could be helpful to educate our team members:

Increasing the morale of the team

This is very important! People component constitutes an important aspect of hospitality. Teams need to be constantly motivated and encouraged. Times are tough and they need motivation to overcome the stress of being away from family and reduce the emotional stress over the situation. We must stand by our team members as this is the moment they will remember and cherish thus, earning their loyalty to the organisation.

Training and enhancing multi-skilling

This is the best opportunity to prepare our team members to be multi-skilled. We must create platforms and duty allocations that they can learn on-the-job. The advantage of acquiring additional skills is a fantastic prospect for an employee and lead to their capability development. This enables them to have a positive and efficient mindset in managing operations as well as delivering the desired customer experience.

Collaborative approach to daily functioning

A combined duty allocation will show flexibility and agility within/ amongst the team. With multi-skilling comes innovative duty allocations thereby ensuring efficiency and enhanced collaborations within the teams. This can become the best practice as well as a success story for managing operations.

Overcoming objections

Overcoming objections from team members will be a winning ticket. The best way to drive change and to adopt this new attribute is to the top-down approach. Team members will be inspired by observing the leadership team embracing this change. The leadership team must influence in a manner that each resource feels belonged, empowered and displays a sense of ownership. This is fundamental for the mindset change or paradigm shift that is the need of the hour. Leading from the top, practicing what we preach and positivity will be the significant steps to win over the team.

Creating and maintaining a sustainable cycle

This phase involves setting up a process by which we continuously understand challenges, improvising, collaborating and re-inventing. This will need to be a cyclical process for constant development and sustainability.

As we decide to embark on this beautiful journey of unlocking resilience, we must keep in mind the requirement of practice and agility. This will be an opportunity for hotels to evolve, enhance employee’s knowledge and ability to diversify, in order to gain an advantage for themselves as well as for the organisation.