Sunjae Sharma: Towards a new, tech-enabled visage of Hospitality

Committed to provide the guests with a holistic sense of safety and wellbeing, Hyatt aims to provide guests with a reimagined hospitality experience through tech-enabled personalisation, creativity and care. Sunjae Sharma, VP – Operations, Hyatt India, writes on how tech-enabled touch-free interactions and smart sanitisation will be integral to the new hospitality landscape

As the Covid-19 induced altered normal continues to redefine our lives and businesses, technological acceleration to help reduce human-to-human contact is the need of the hour.

The world of travel and hospitality, as we knew it, has fundamentally changed. This has transformed the way we travel, stay, dine and socialise. For the hospitality sector, technological innovations have been a way of ensuring guests especially have a more seamless experience while travelling. Today, this technology revamp is coupled with ensuring the health & safety of both guests and employees. The outbreak and the subsequent protective measures prescribed by medical experts – such as social distancing, have increased the pace of transformation in the sector, making the hospitality sector push the reset process into overdrive and adjust their operational strategies to the new normal.

Based on our in-depth conversations with multiple experts, we believe touch-free interactions, and smart sanitisation will be integral to the new hospitality landscape. Reimagining the hospitality sector would depend upon not just big innovations, but also smart deployment in services across different function areas. Most critically, all these steps have to be introduced without losing the personal care which the world of hospitality is known for.

Less Contact, More Care: Digital amenities through upgraded apps and web experiences will give guests more control over how they connect with a hotel. Automated engagement would reduce the number of touchpoints for guests. The adoption of tools such as in-house hotel apps integrate seamlessly with existing amenities and services that allow guests to take advantage of ‘virtual concierge’ services. Features that allow guests to manage their requirements such as scheduling housekeeping, choosing between pick-up or knock-and-go food orders, mobile key entry, contactless check-in and checkout, and more – can be introduced through hotel-specific apps. For meetings and events too, hotels could innovate to provide enhanced audio-visual technology that can offer customers hybrid meeting options while keeping social distancing in mind.

Feeding the Senses: Exceptional food and beverage experiences have always been a crucial part of the excitement of travel and hotel stays. In the post-Covid-19 era, hotels will have to deliver new dining offerings by re-imagining spaces, such as private dining in a premium suite, intimate meals in garden suites or ensuring physical distancing in the common dining area etc. Hotels could introduce new QR codes on display menus so guests can browse options at the restaurants and order from their own mobile devices while dining in an open space or in their rooms.

Curated with Care: Using automation to avoid or minimise human contact with exposed surfaces should be a priority as well. Hotels could optimise guest room décor and amenities to remove some unnecessary items to avoid physical contact. Sensor-enabled lighting in common areas, sensor-controlled sanitation systems in common washrooms should become industry standards. Deploying smart practices to sanitise and clean exteriors is also expected to become a norm.

Wellbeing Where You Are: In addition to re-evaluating indoor and outdoor spaces, hotels could also think of innovating these to enhance the well-being of guests. This can be done by providing exclusive, immersive experiences, fitness modules, meditation programmes and mindfulness exercises via apps. These offerings should be available alongside the mandatory health and hygiene practices such as regular temperature checks and hand sanitisation.

For guests, it may not necessarily be the love for technology but its benefits that make them remember their stay. Offering a holistic sense of safety and wellbeing from pre-arrival to checkout and even after, while never losing the personal touch becomes imperative. The aim should be to provide guests with a differentiated hospitality experience which is only possible through tech-enabled personalisation, creativity and care.