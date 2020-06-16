Subrata Karmakar: Changing consumer trends and digitalisation to define the future of the F&B Industry

Read Article

Subrata Karmakar, president – Head of Robotics & Discrete Automation Business, India at ABB India elucidates on why F&B businesses will need agile automation processes to remain competitive in a hectic, trend-led economy

Arguably, no other segment has as large a social, geopolitical, or environmental impact as the food and beverage industry. Significant advances in technology, changing consumer tastes have upended the entire value chain and expanded the ways stakeholders entice customers and earn their trust. These uncertain volatile times as we step into a new normal has only accelerated the next phase of opportunity and growth.

Across nations, the F&B industry is expected to experience the differential impact on each stage of its value chain through the mediums of the affected workforce at industrial level, raw material supply, trade and logistics, demand-supply volatility and uncertain consumer demand, among other factors. Production, distribution, and inventory levels across the industry spectrum are expected to be affected. The real and potential effects of mega-trends like population growth and sustainability, coupled with uncertainties created by global lockdowns on economies and supply chains worldwide, are combining with longer-term shifts in customer preferences and demand, to shape the future for the F&B industry. With challenges and opportunities less easy to predict than ever before, cutting-edge technologies including AI and automation promise essential elements of the continuity and flexibility required to navigate the future, while F&B balances industry challenges with the immense potential created by evolving trends.

Global trends

The first global trend that we are witnessing today brings together the twin influences of population growth and urbanisation. And this will hold good especially in the case of our country. The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs has predicted that India will add 273 million people by 2050 and globally the absolute growth in urban population is projected to be the highest in India. This increase in population coupled with population shifts will exert pressure on the availability of food resources in the near- and longer-term.

To meet the demands of a growing global population we need to markedly increase our food production. But the hidden issue here is food waste. It is estimated that, if we were able to address the root causes of waste across the production process, we would save enough food to comfortably feed a global population of nine billion. A Circular Economy which can address the 30-40 per cent of global food production lost or wasted every year, is another trend that is here to stay in the coming years.

Possibly the most defining trend of our time, data and digitalisation has fundamentally changed the food and beverage landscape. Brand-owners and retailers, in particular, will now be able to connect consumer data and up-stream intelligence, and leverage both for greater manufacturing efficiency – as well as better-targeted marketing. Digitalisation will also give manufacturers access to huge data sets from the smart sensors that can be collated, analysed at incredible speed and used to create actionable insights.

While these have been broader trends, consumer preferences when it comes to food and beverage is also rapidly changing. Health and well-being and sustainability are the key drivers of this revolution. To win the contemporary consumer, manufacturers must artfully address both these concerns. On a global level, consumers have been observed to be moving away from meat and towards more eco-friendly meat alternatives. Functional foods and ingredients such as probiotics, selenium and dietary antioxidants (vitamins A, E, and C) that are not only a source of mental and physical well-being but also contribute to the prevention and reduction of risk factors for several diseases or enhance certain physiological functions, could see a rise in consumption as well. Global consumers are also moving away from generic brands and are demanding authentic alternatives alongside their convenience purchases. Authenticity is also closely linked to consumers’ growing interest in localism, supporting businesses and products sourced close to home

Four key themes

Entering into this new phase of growth, the industry will be driven by four key themes: novelty, sustainability, transparency and convenience that could present future opportunities for F&B manufacturers. More than ever before now, consumers are showing a desire for products that specifically address their personal needs, no matter how niche. As the trend for personalisation takes hold, manufacturers must hone their agility as they move toward batch size one. All this needs to be realised without compromising on quality or safety, which is why agile automation processes are essential to remaining competitive in a hectic, trend-led economy.

At the simplest level of transparency, food and beverage producers must make certain their process satisfies consumer, regulatory and supplier needs. Blockchain is just one of the pieces within this jigsaw, verifiably monitoring food at every stage in the chain and contributing to a picture of increased consumer confidence and reassurance. It is also very important that F&B businesses develop a clean and sustainable supply chain consistent with their own environmental ambitions and business positioning. It is clear that conscious consumption, where consumers pay close attention to the ethics of their purchases, is growing in importance. Therefore F&B producers should be aware that they are being watched carefully and it is imperative to take proactive measures to ensure they are not left open to criticism.

Naturally, however appealing the story that a brand tells about itself, and however transparent it appears to consumers, this counts for nothing if it cannot deliver convenience. This means supplying the right range of product, in the right sizes and formats, in the right types of palletised loads, for the right sales channels – at the right time.

As we turn our thoughts to the future, one of the biggest opportunities for F&B businesses will be making healthy, sustainable food a practical and affordable reality. And digitalisation will be vital to capitalise on these opportunities while aligning with the prevalent trends and changing customer preferences across the world.