Somasekhar Gedi: How Local is going to be the New Normal in food

Somasekhar Gedi, head chef, Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram, elucidates on how local cuisines and ingredients will drive consumption patterns in the post Covid-19 culinary scene

Food plays a pivotal role in bringing people together and it has become a challenge since the outbreak of Covid-19 and going forward, it will be a (new) phase to adapt to the new norms.

The food industry witnesses a wave of trends every year, with different preferences and opinions by the end customers. With time, we have seen that chef-driven restaurants, vegan and healthy food delivery brands, gourmet street food, meat alternatives, and mock meats have been the interest of everyone. The year 2020, although started on a good note, lost its way soon after because of the global pandemic. Needless to say, the hospitality and restaurant industry has been the worst affected and now the industry is coming together to find a solution to overcome this situation. One of the reasons for this sudden change is the strict physical distancing that is being followed across the globe and it is also contemplated that many of them wouldn’t mind following the habit even after the lockdown. The other factor would be due to the increasing use of work from home culture that is bringing in many changes in food consumption habits.

To keep up with its customers and maintaining their interests, many F&B outlets and hotel brands are trying to provide food delivery service and tips to make local food at home. The idea of connecting with customers virtually will bring in a new norm and also add to the changing taste and preferences of the locals which many F&B outlets and renowned hotel chains have adapted to.

Culinary experiments with work from home are becoming the norm and consequently local cuisines with basic ingredients have become preferred and chosen on priority. The demand for this has created a business model that is well crafted and curated. Since large organisations may not be able to escalate this ideal activity now, therefore the scrumptious local meals will be rendered out by professionals with utmost care.

The internet in the period of quarantine has leapt beyond time making people brush-up their culinary skills. The local cuisines are not restricted to one particular region, but people have started to explore old heirloom recipes and ingredients. Local food trend is now widely supported by local food advocates and micro-influencers. It’s a constant endeavour to support local businesses concerning food. Restaurants are sourcing local ingredients that keep the business chain going. So, we now know, where our food is coming from, and by being local, we also know the restaurants personally, which builds confidence and faith.

Once the industry is ready for re-opening, it will be a challenge to rebound. With proper precautionary sanitisation measures, safety protocols with proper checklists, the businesses will return with a revised menu still focussed on food prepared by locally sourced ingredients. The consumption pattern will again be re-shaping and will be squeezing the lifestyle and food habits into ‘new normal’ life. We can’t expect a robust movement immediately after the lockdown, however, with new and quick adaptation techniques, the industry is trying to cope up with the situation in every possible way so that we bounce back stronger and serve the customers with great elitism and enthusiasm.