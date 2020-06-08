Sanjay Kumar: Opening up of the food service industry

Read Article

The food service industry is going to see significant changes after we the corporate engine is reignited in the post Covid-19 era, says Sanjay Kumar, CEO & MD, Elior India. Elior Group is among the world’s leading operators in the catering and related services industry

Customers, both individuals and offices will increasingly promote and ensure social distancing with the view of creating an environment that qualifies as being safe, something that has not been practised in this country. There will be increasing stress on safety while cooking in the kitchen, and in ensuring that cooking spaces are duly sanitised and well maintained.

At the workplace, technology will be dominantly used to ensure both social distancing and sequencing of deliveries. This will also happen in the food service industry outside of work in a restaurant set-up. Footfall in restaurants will come down while the relevance on food-delivery providers will increase. Hence, we expect there will be compression of margins overall for the food service industry. In addition to that, there will be a significant drop in consumption for a variety of reasons. This will be driven by the fact that disposable income available with the middle-class is going to reduce given the high level of personal taxation in the economy. Consumption will also reduce because on an aggregate, jobs are lost across industries. Therefore, the net surplus in the economy for discretionary consumption is going to fall.

We will be seeing fewer and cautious customers, deliberate as far as discretionary or impulsive spends are concerned. So, these are going to come down at least for the next 12-24 months. We are also going to see a massive change in the manner in which food is consumed. We expect consumption of raw food from an outside source to significantly drop and this will have an impact, especially on a standalone restaurant. Consumption of alcohol at bars and pubs will also come down because discretionary spends available will reduce along with safety concerns in aggregating in close proximity will drive down lower consumption. So both, the food services at corporate and as well as restaurant businesses are going to be significantly impacted from a process standpoint too.

Lastly, we are going to see that the cost of infrastructure relative to revenue is going to be very high, this will see the shakeout of the industry with a lot of standalone restaurants having to shut down and standalone foodservice providers will have to either collaborate or exit because it will no longer be viable to service mere two or three standalone clients. This is going to require significant investments in technology upgrade both in the production facilities for foodservice companies as also in the logistics and delivery planning.

Hence, it is inevitable that apart from the possibility of collaboration and mergers, we are also going to see a shakeout of smaller players, because traditionally, this sector has not seen bank financing and the absence of working capital is going to make it impossible for smaller players to survive. Consequent to this, the cost of infrastructure relative to revenue is going to be high and therefore capital spends in the foodservice industry is going to be significantly impacted. This is where the need for fiscal reform comes in, because if fiscal reforms kick in, if GST is streamlined, if personal taxation is reduced, then the impact of demand itself will help drive investment, boost infrastructure and logistics which can then go on to have a multiplier effect for generating jobs.

The foodservice industry is largely dependent on migrant labours and they are not likely to return anytime soon. However, that is not going to impact the industry because overall the production is going to come down and demand for food cooked outside of the home is going to itself reduce. The absence of migrant workers might impact the food at work programmes of companies but will not significantly impact restaurants.

Therefore any plan or strategy to mitigate the difficulties of the foodservice industry has to be a coordinated effort which takes into account the need to enhance the quality of the supply chain infrastructure, to ensure that there is more money in the hands of people to spend and at the same time reduce the cost of capital so that it makes sense to borrow and invest for infrastructure development.

High real estate rental will continue to add as a deterrent and restaurants will be under increasing pressure to either shut down or re-visit their business model given the premium of real estate in most Indian metros.

To sum up, the outlook for the industry remains bleak, margins will continue to be under pressure, jobs are not likely to come back in this sector and in the absence of a streamlined GST, it is unlikely that we will see significant improvement either in the supply chain or logistics or in the management of agrarian produce and commodities. We do hope, just like everything else in the past, the momentum of the population of this country and the young demographics may eventually over a period of five years, help towards recovery.