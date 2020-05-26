Ruth Fernandes: Human resource management in UAE hospitality in Covid-19 times

Read Article

As head of the talent management practice at Daksada, Dubai, Ruth Fernandes is a leading talent management specialist, with 27 years of consulting experience in global markets. She elucidates on the human resource management in the hospitality sector in the Emirates during the Covid-19 pandemic

On January 1, 2020, at the stroke of the midnight hour, when the Burj Khalifa lit with tidings of good will amidst fireworks and revelry, Emaratis and residents alike had this feeling that a momentous time had arrived. 2020 was supposed to be the year of Dubai. Since 2013, the government had set the expectations of the region very high with massive investments in construction, real estate, solar power projects, infrastructure projects etc., to showcase a region, a country, a city, far more modern than some of the most developed countries in the world. All for EXPO 2020!

A tiny virus, called Covid-19 put paid to all those dreams, plans, not forgetting investments. The hospitality industry along with the travel and tourism industry (amongst others) were going to be the main beneficiaries of these plans. Look what happened! A lockdown enforced in March and the wise decision taken early this month, to postpone EXPO 2020, to 2021 were the harbingers of bad days to come. The lockdown meant no incoming flights to the UAE, no outgoing flights to any country in the world, except for emergencies which created such havoc in all businesses especially hospitality and tourism.

It is known that the hospitality industry is one of the most resilient industries in modern times. It has had to bear the brunt of every economic downturn, financial crash and several epidemics such as SARS and MERS, but somehow it has been able to bounce back. Here in the UAE, the 2008 recession had created major losses and the lessons were well learnt. Many of the measures that were taken then, have indeed, held them in good stead, in current times. However, the recession of 2008 is no comparison to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is truly unprecedented and sudden. Occupancy has now been reduced to a mere nine per cent to 17 per cent at the last estimate. Saudi Arabia had recently (in late 2019) opened its tourism doors to the world, with major investments in the hospitality and tourism industry. The Kingdom has had to shut down completely, including closing doors even to Umrah pilgrims. A massive 45 per cent loss with that percentage rising all the time. In Jordan, there has been an unprecedented loss in areas such as the Ancient City of Petra. 120 million livelihoods are now under threat with no end in sight.

Hotels in the region have been proactive in taking stringent measures to protect themselves by reducing operational costs. Staffing/manpower constitute on an average, 50 per cent of the operational cost of running a hotel efficiently and successfully. Naturally, management would immediately look at trimming this one single cost, by various methods.

So whats happening, to the staff and the management, behind the closed doors of the hospitality sector?

A greater part of the facilities, housekeeping and reception staff are outsourced by special staffing companies who cater to the needs of the hospitality sector. The onus of managing these staff, falls squarely on the staffing companies who may re-allocate them to other properties or to other companies / industries. For example, Facilities Management Companies in the Gulf are now in great demand, as sanitisation and intense deep cleaning have become extremely important within residential as well as commercial areas. As a result, many of the facilities and housekeeping staff have found roles in facilities management companies. Recent statistics have shown that in the Gulf region, 22 per cent of those who were made redundant have found employment within the region. That is good news!

This still leaves a huge complement of staff who have to be either retrenched or retained. There are so many factors that come into play here. Retrenchment is not as easy as it seems. The Gulf has some exceptional problems that perhaps are not experienced, for example, in a country like India. In the Gulf region, we are all a transient expatriate workforce. This means, we are employed, live and work on an employment visa. In addition, in the hospitality sector, it is customary to provide employees at all levels, staff accommodation, food and sometimes laundry facilities along with their salaries. If a person is made redundant, it is not just the salary that is lost but his employment visa as well as his /her entire livelihood. Combine this with the fact that those who have lost their jobs cannot return to their home country, because the airports are on a lockdown. No salary, no accommodation and no food! Therefore, many hotels, especially international chains, have made a concerted effort to be humane and compassionate whilst managing their retrenchment programmes.

It is heartening to note, that some of the hotel chains have continued providing food and accommodation to their people, even though they have been retrenched. This gives these employees an opportunity to seek new job opportunities without the stress of looking for food and accommodation.

A senior HR director of an international hotel chain, in the luxury segment, said that their organisation’s approach was to systematically wean away positions (and the people in them), who will eventually be made redundant, due to advanced technology, digital media and Artificial Intelligence. All administrative functions could either be outsourced or handed over to freelance workers. Their retrenchment programme is tiered, to support front liners and cut costs in mid management cadres. So, whilst there has been a degree of retrenchment, there has been a clear strategy in place, and a clear vision for business in ‘post Covid-19 times.’ She also said that the management of some of their properties were reluctant to let go of staff that have been trained and developed to international standards. A concerted effort has been made to retain good talent and let go of those who may not be able to cope with ‘way of business’ in post Covid-19 times. This time is also being well spent training staff on new hygiene and sanitation standards in every function, be it the front desk or the kitchens.

Some hotel properties, have asked their employees to continue working but with huge salary cuts, of 50 per cent to 60 per cent, especially at senior and mid management levels. Whereas some have cut salaries across all functions and across all grades. In retrospect, they are fortunate that they have jobs and a hope that their situation will change in the near future.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are several smaller hotel properties who have not been able to manage the continued financial loss and pressure brought about by empty rooms and closed restaurants. Unfortunately, these have had to let go of their people and shut their doors, to open only after the airports open, sometime in the future.

The restaurant sector has not fared any better. Right from cafeterias to ghost kitchens all have been affected. Many well-known American restaurant chains have filed for Chapter 11 in the USA. This has had a direct impact on their franchisees in the Gulf region. Support teams to these franchisees have either been furloughed or laid off, quadrupling the workload of the handful retained, at 50 per cent of their original salaries. In addition, we now have groceries offering a number of restaurant options, called “Groceraunts”. Secondly, there is now a growing competition, from smaller restaurants who are able to offer economical prices on their menu. Customers now have varied options at low costs and are willing to trade down on account of reduced disposable income. With stringent measures in place, QSR and fine dining restaurants are not able to make ends meet.

Glen Ferreira, VP- business development and operations, ME and North Africa of Desertrose Holdings, recommends, “Employees need to keep an open mind to being rotated every 15 days, where they can work for half a month and let the other half work for the remainder of the month so that jobs are still in place and hopefully once this calamity passes we have new found 360 degree loyalty across this sector from customer to owners to employees to vendors. Each and everyone need to do their bit since we are all in this together.” He firmly believes that retrenchment can only benefit the industry to some extent. He cautions that retrenchment would result in over-working the existing workforce and as a result, productivity will indeed be affected.

The story is not as bleak as it seems. There seems to be a slight movement of change in the Gulf region, with most countries breaking the lockdown and permitting movement in business. Restaurants are cautiously opening their doors, ensuring that all ‘Covid’ rules are maintained. Social distancing is still mandatory. But at least they have their regular clients. Hotels have developed staycation packages that are quite affordable and are available for an extended period of time, until the end of 2020. Corporates have moved staff into hotels in order to protect them from the virus. People living without their families, men and women have moved from crowded areas of the city into affordable hotels to remain safe.

The general managers of some of the properties I spoke to, think it’s just a matter of time. They have now moved on from crisis management to setting strategic plans for a post Covid-19 era. Very soon, the airports will open, and travel will commence. By then, there will be a tremendous change in the way hotels are managed. Every aspect of the business will have been checked with a fine-toothed comb, and every conceivable way of cutting costs without sacrificing quality standards would have been reviewed and put into play.

You will still be greeted by well trained staff, you will still eat and drink in your favourite restaurants, but the way of traditional hotel management will have changed forever. For a little while, that Grand Piano in the reception area will be a showpiece of the past, but there would be piped music in the reception. Your details will be automatically logged in even as you reach the reception, because through AI, the reception will have been alerted of your arrival. The restaurants would know your favourite side of meat, because they now have it on record, that in the year, BC, (Before Covid-19), you had ordered your favourite steak, just the way you like it, with the wine of your choice. Your experience will still be as good if not better than in the past.

The impression I get, from the management at various hotels, is not just of hope, but a strong sense of belief that this too, shall pass. Their staff will be back, their guests will be back and as usual, the industry will slowly but surely lift itself on its feet and very soon, stand tall with the same grit and determination to once again, provide the same ‘experience’ that we look forward to.