Rushikesh Aravkar: Covid-19 and how FMCG companies can cater to consumer needs

It is imperative for brands to innovate and streamline their new product development to focus on health, nutrition, immunity boost, stress relief and affordability, says Rushikesh Aravkar, food & drink analyst India, Mintel, a leading market intelligence agency

In the first week of June, India entered the fifth phase of lockdown and Covid-19 continues to spread across the country. According to Mintel’s latest Covid-19 tracker data, three out of four Indian consumers show higher levels of concern about the risk of being exposed to Covid-19. As the number of cases in India continues to rise, the levels of consumers’ concern regarding contagion will continue to remain high.

Covid-19’s impact on the food and drink industry space

As a result of the lockdown, the food and drink industry was faced with two immediate impacts: one, the stocks in the retail channels quickly exhausted as consumers went on a panic-buying spree; two, the supply chain was disrupted and fulfilling the stocks at distributor and retailer level became difficult for the manufacturers resulting in a supply crunch.

At the consumer end, the fear of potential inaccessibility to food during the lockdown spurred brand-agnostic panic buying especially for staple food categories such as biscuits and snacks among others. As the nation reels out of the lockdown, it is pertinent for brands to acquire the lost market share and at the same time keep consumers engaged with the category. For this, affordability and availability will remain key.

In the immediate term, making products accessible via online channels and reaching consumers directly at their doorstep will be the key for brands to drive sales amidst the pandemic and in the future. Even as the lockdown restrictions are relaxed, the fear of contagion will limit the visits to the market and foodservice, thereby increasing the reliance on home deliveries. Packaged food and drink companies, which are yet to forge alliances with companies that have the last-mile delivery infrastructure, will be compelled to do so in order to reach consumers directly at home. It is crucial for brands to ramp up digital and social media advertisements so as to be on top of consumers’ minds as consumers fill the online shopping cart.

Catering to consumer needs amidst economic uncertainty

India is hurtling towards an economic slowdown. Job losses and income uncertainty will result in a climate of overall economic volatility. According to the latest data from Mintel’s Covid-19 tracker, two-thirds of consumers aged 18-34 think that the pandemic will have a negative impact on unemployment. In such a scenario, those with jobs will also cut back spending and focus on saving money.

Income uncertainty will lead to increased stress and tightened purse strings. Even as 37 per cent of Indians expect to spend more on food products over the next month, affordability will drive purchases. Brands must focus on delivering value that consumers will find worth paying more for.

As the coronavirus spreads, the fear of infection will continue to propel consumers to seek preventive health. Moving forward, better-for-you (BFY) food and drink products that improve the immune system and address emotional health, stress and anxiety will appeal to consumers as the pandemic has underscored the importance of preventive health and psychological wellbeing.

It is imperative for brands to innovate and streamline their new product development to focus on health, nutrition, immunity boost, stress relief and affordability. One thing to note is that consumers, especially in uncertain times, tend to trust products that contain familiar ingredients.

Communication is key

Communicating with consumers is crucial during a global pandemic. While doing so, brands need to be mindful about acknowledging the crises and empathising with the consumers.

In these uncertain times, brands that demonstrate social responsibility will strike a chord with consumers. As identified by Mintel’s 2030 Global Consumer Trend ‘Rights’ – one of Mintel’s 7 Drivers – after the pandemic consumers will remain loyal to the brands that did the most for their communities.

As lockdown restrictions are relaxed and consumers step out of the confines of their homes, they will want to be ready to protect themselves from any possible contagion. In such stressful times, brand messaging must focus on addressing the consumer needs states of nutritional, physical as well as psychological wellbeing.

More importantly, food brands need to allay consumer concerns towards food safety through effective communication. In fact, almost three in five Indians are concerned about the safety of food products. Therefore, communicating quality through efforts towards hygiene, food safety and sanitation at production lines and in the supply chain will be crucial to deliver value to consumers and gain their trust.