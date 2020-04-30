Meena Bhatia: Journey to a New World

Read Article

Meena Bhatia, VP and GM, Le Meridien New Delhi share her invaluable insights on the change that the hospitality industry will undergo when the world achieves a new normal in the post-COVID era

Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. Every sunrise begins with new eyes.

The Covid-19 calamity has stopped the world in its tracks; it is incomparable with anything that has happened before or anything that we are prepared for.

Tourism today has come to a crumbling crash, it will be hard to put back the pieces together and getting once again back on our feet. Having faced global calamities in the past decades, we are now faced with one of the toughest challenges, and navigating this road ahead will be a very rocky terrain to tread. As an industry that is built by the people and is for the people, we will always remain at high risk- be it security threats, epidemic outbreaks, wars or natural disasters.

The industry in India employs over 5.5 crore people, post the lockdown we need to take care of them but with most of us sitting on near to zero billing, it will not be possible, unless the Government has the capacity, will and vision to bring us back on our feet. We have demonstrated our resilience before and now with an understanding and a revival stimulus from the government, we can come back stronger. We can contribute to the country’s growth going forward, we contribute over 10 per cent to the country’s GDP. Perhaps it is with this wisdom that countries across the globe have liberally infused the industry stakeholders with funds and rebates. Without this intervention we are today staring at 2.5-3 crore job losses and over 5 hundred thousand crores of revenue loss.

It’s rather unfortunate that this all comes at a time when the industry was at its peak. We had an outstandingly good last two quarters and we were beginning to believe that India was truly shining. We felt that finally the world was looking at India as an incredible destination and we were beginning to get our well-deserved attention.The tourism billing over the last year was close to US$ 28 billion in forex and over Rs 2 lakh cores domestic, the industry this year projects a loss to tourism of over Rs 5 lakh crores.

We have appreciated the vision, the strong will, robust action plan and very committed efforts of the government towards containing the Covid spread in India. The industry has come forward, in its own way to support the community, from travel companies rescuing the stranded tourists, to airlines evacuating the Indian’s abroad, from hotels serving meals to those rendered homeless and restaurants and catering companies serving those in need. While some hotels opened their doors for the frontline medical staff others mobilised delivery of utilities and amenities to the shelter homes, the airlines even converted aircrafts to air ambulances.

However returning back to adapt to the new world, we need a new vision, we need to reset our mind. We need to give a new face to our business, one that not only ensures that our guests and employees stay safe but we need to work with a sharp caution on cost efficiency to balance the shrunken business levels. Yet we must move on, and as always prove our resilience, even though it is under a cloud of uncertainty of the unknown and unforeseen. We have to wait and watch what unfolds, will it be ‘Business As Usual’ or ‘Business Unusual’.

However we must plan, and my approach for navigating the road ahead is to stay prepared for multiple changes and readaptations. Going forward, I imagine three things that will be significant are:

Renewal, new way of doing business that will accommodate the new lifestyle, ensure safety and one that is comforting. This will include revalidation of our business processes, redefining standards and service delivery – how we do business, our business processes, how we structure and define our hotels standards and services.

Reassurance for both our staff and our guests, we need stand by them as they return and for this we need to incorporate short and long term strategies to safeguard them. We must demonstrate and communicate our genuine concern, approach and our efforts.

Revival will be tough and we will need to look for business where we never did before, evolve a completely atypical approach. We will have to look at opportunities evolving from this crisis.

Renewal

The two most critical constraints that we need to take cognisance of, especially over the next three months, are: Cost efficiency and implementation of new standards to address the spread of the virus. In the short term, our standard operating procedures and business processes will be as defined and directed by the Health Ministry and WHO guidelines.

We do hear that Covid is here to stay, even if not it will take a long time for people to forget this pandemic, our new normal will be a combination of age-old practices and gen-next automation, Perhaps use of automation for keyless arrivals, robots for cleaning, contactless delivery of room service. New menus may be limited but offer local and freshly cooked cuisines, Gyms and Spas may be replaced by more functional training, Zumba, Dance, Yoga, etc., in Salons, we may require disposable kits.

Namaste (which now has Royal fame); associates must remove their shoes outside before entering the guest room, and of course must be wearing a mask. I believe all guest contact team, once on the premises, mustshower before and after the shift, for this we may have to enhance the facilities or perhaps do staggered shift timings.

Room amenities may include masks, sanitizers, gadget wipes, and fruit bags. In-room dining must now have a new contactless service.

Reassurance

We will and must practise hospital-like cleaning procedures/ laundry services, have thrust on the constant need of disinfection, the defined procedure of disposal of waste from rooms & public areas and have our housekeeping associates in protective uniforms.

Above all our guests, customers, our associates and vendors must feel a sense of comfort, and therefore a communication strategy around this must be designed.

We will also need to manage mindsets of returning employees, address their apprehensions and fears, and train them the new normal. Use of masks, washing hands frequently, shower before and after the shift, social distancing will be the changes that we have to adapt to.

We will have to direct our efforts from promoting comfort, luxury, cuisine to safety, hygiene, fresh and healthy cuisine and not only promote but imbibe it. The kitchen teams will really have to work hard on paving the road ahead, for prompting alternate dining options.

Adopting the standards specified by Marriott’s New Cleaning Guide, WHO and the local health authority will be very critical and hence we have to demonstrate our commitment towards health safety visibly wherein all efforts have to be genuine in the spirit of providing a safe space to our associates and guests.

Revival

It is known that we have to look inwards and work on developing domestic business, looking first at NCR, cities in driving distances and then major cities. However confident we are of our Domestic business, it will not fill up the empty beds of resorts, hotels, motels, B&B, hostels and guest houses. So, we not only have to look inward but also have to look out of the box.

It is a given that rates in short term will be bare minimum, just about covering the costs. However the price will not drive business, it will be the trust and goodwill, how confident people feel about your commitment to safety and hygiene.

During the staggered reopening, we must explore the new trends and opportunities emerging post lockdown. We can offer packages, not necessary driven by price but by the reassurance of our commitment to the new cleanliness and hygiene standards. More and more guests will spend more time in the rooms and therefore good wifi with no extra charges for additional bandwidth should be on offer. Globally every industry will have to start thinking and doing business differently if they want to survive. The leadership will have to focus on innovation and creativity, adaptation and flexibility, automation, and digitalisation. We will have to look outside our world and explore opportunities that either did not exist before the crisis or those that were not seen as a viable business for star hotels. This may include offering facility services to hospitals; offices etc. for housekeeping and maintenance, perhaps even managing and running canteens. In other word use your additional resources as facility management, or perhaps collaborate with companies like UrbanClap for a service chain or Uber Eats food delivery, home catering, home chefs, etc. We could use our well trained professional team to offer concierge services, open up laundry services and cater to office meals.

Set up new trends for weddings and conferences – smaller, more spread out because big fat weddings will not be the order of the future; focus on quality rather than quantity, we must demonstrate our commitment to them.

To conclude, I say that we are a strong race, we have seen hardships in life, we have witnessed wars, and we have endured economic depressions, droughts and floods, and survived many other rough weathers. Let us know, India is in a good space currently, we were growing well, both economically and socio-politically. The world has been turning to us lately, our evolving growth and reforms have turned the western eyeballs, we were just beginning to earn our deserved attention and our political leadership has, in the last half-decade, made a very noteworthy global impact. The turmoil of this pandemic has certainly put us on a halt, but we should all prepare to move forward, not backward, this is a true test of our survival instinct and our resilience. We will have to unearth opportunities from this calamity and blow the wind in our direction.

A much larger Government and private partnership, engagement and understanding is the way forward, we can certainly navigate the road to recovery, it will by no means be easy but by all means, possible.

They say that every adversity opens new doors; we must get ready to take this new journey