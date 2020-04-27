Karan Tanna: The Ghost Kitchens landscape in the post Covid-19 era

Read Article

Karan Tanna, founder & CEO of Ghost Kitchens, an investment and incubation venture for startups in the cloud kitchen segment shares his insights on the segment post the Covid-19 pandemic

There have been numerous talks on the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 crisis and how badly it will affect the restaurant industry. There are predictions on how contactless dine-in will be the new normal and how a “new customer” will prefer hygiene to value or discount. Amongst all the scepticism around different verticals of the restaurant industry, there is consistent optimism on the business of home delivery; as per industry insiders and analysts, Covid-19 will play a catalyst to grow the business of Ghost Kitchens. I feel that would be due to some of the following reasons.

For the next six to 12 months, there will still be a fear of the virus. While the offices and business will be back to normal, the way people live their life will change (at least temporarily). Dining out for indulgence will take a back seat and people will dine out for convenience or out of impulse. However, as they will be out of their homes and back to a hectic life, they will turn to food delivery, as that is relatively a safer option.

Food delivery brands are not only making serious efforts to improve hygiene in their kitchens and taking adequate precautions but also are communicating it efficiently to the customers to win their confidence. Not to forget that online aggregators are also making all the earnest efforts to make sure that their riders take adequate precautions. Hence, food delivery will be the first segment that people will show confidence on and will be the fastest to recover. Of course, the brands will have to evolve to match customer hygiene requirements and those that can do it, will revive even faster.

DIY meals

Though the lockdown has encouraged many people to put on a chef’s hat, it might not be sustainable for most of them to keep cooking their own meals after work-life resumes. However, this has left a permanent urge in people’s minds to go into their kitchens and play with pots and pans, thus giving rise to a market for ready to cook meals or “Do it Yourself” meals. We will see a lot of FMCG companies as well as restaurants that do food delivery, including DIY meals in their menus. This unique and fresh trend will also encourage people to home deliver food instead of going out to dine.

Work from home seems to be becoming a perpetual alternate for a lot of companies and this will change on how dining out or even deliveries behave. A lot of employees ordering food at their office desk will now work out of their homes and there might be a shift of volumes of deliveries from office areas to residential areas. Lunch demands in residential areas might increase due to this. This can also encourage the rise of subscription-based meals from mom and pop neighbourhood restaurants and even home chefs. Local restaurants and mom or home chefs have a deserving opportunity to organise their businesses to be able to take advantage of changing requirements.

Direct to customer

Temporary dependency on home delivery during lockdown for dine-in restaurants has made them realise how the food delivery business (through aggregators) cannot replace their dine-in business. It does not work for positive unit-level economics. This realisation is encouraging them to develop a mechanism to take direct orders from customers. This improves the delivery margins (especially for brands that do not require to spend more on customer acquisition costs) and gives them access to their customer contact details.

In coming months, we will not only see these restaurants enabling technology for direct ordering but also lot of Ghost Kitchens doing the same. However, unit-level feasibility of direct ordering where the restaurant has to incur the cost of last-mile delivery versus paying the aggregator fee (which covers customer acquisition cost and last-mile delivery) is unique to each restaurant and needs to be studied before making a decision.

“Hygiene” has taken its due importance now and this will snowball to benefit brands that are selling or selling perception of healthy, organic and/or clean food. The current crisis will only push the growth of the growing “health food” market.

Reduced capital costs

Unfortunately, owing to the lockdown, the mortality rate of restaurants and delivery kitchens will increase and we will see a lot of closures in the next six months. This will leave a lot of assets (kitchen equipment and other assets) and Ghost Kitchen real estate available, to be taken at cheaper prices. This will reduce the capital cost of starting Ghost Kitchens further, and cheaper real estate would mean that finally there would be better margins for Ghost Kitchen operators, increasing their profitability.

While the crisis has been a huge setback for the restaurant industry, it is certain that the restaurateurs’ optimism (who by DNA are always optimistic and hence stepped into the restaurant business!!) and passion will bring the business back on track within a few months and I reckon that business of Ghost Kitchens (food delivery) will lead the bandwagon of earliest recovery!