Kamlesh Barot: From survival to revival of the hospitality industry in the post-Covid era

Kamlesh Barot, director, VIE Hospitality & past president, FHRAI shares his insights on the possible transition of the hospitality sector from survival to revival once the world puts this pandemic behind

The world over, particularly our tourism industry has fallen very badly to ground zero, after being hit by Covid-19. Though the true test of time would be, after the first three months of opening how do we survive from this to the next 50 per cent business level. Thereafter we shall rediscover the new normal of our revival, from the 50 per cent to 100 per cent level, till the vaccine is flowing in each one of our bloodstreams, God-willing sooner than later. After the vaccine, will we still be social distancing? Wouldn’t we all rebound to the pre-Covid practice of antisocial closing and show unprecedented buoyancy, to refute every forecast made today!

Historically, our hotel industry turned into IT hubs in the Tech bubble era, 26/11 made our hotels more secure than airports, the eco-wave made hotels 3R (reduce, reuse and recycle) efficient, should we forget about reuse & recycle now, and only concentrate on reduce? Same happened when we redesigned for the differently-abled, and now with Corona our hotels will be more sterile than hospitals – I am wondering where’s hospitality gone?

We might at our outlets, put up a new welcome smile on our masks to instill the assurance of guest’s security and safety, giving privileges beyond our loyalties and circles. To gain the confidence of our patrons, many hotels will show their ‘Back-of-the-House’ CCTV feeds on their websites. Health certificates might feature in our redrafted new SOPs. Can our ERPs or hotel software be patched with the Arogya Setu app? Probably not! The key to our survival and revival will very heavily depend upon our first fifty days of online reviews and thereafter.

Upon arrival at your next stay with us, don’t be surprised if you’re given three bags: one for soiled towels, one for soiled bedding and one for trash, you are then asked to place the bags near the entrances to your rooms and contact housekeeping for clearance. Few of you may observe no in-room housekeeping per se during your stay, as the deep cleaning of the rooms might only take place after guests leave. Maybe others would get into their rooms which have been kept vacant, then cleaned, again kept vacant and then allocated after the previous guest checked out. Few hotels might have no minibars, few might have shut their spas or swimming pools, few stopped buffets or the turndown service. Maybe there’ll be no excess pillows or excess linen, or hangers, you might also be given a specific gym time slot, IRD (room service) might be with bento boxes or tiffin boxes or set meals & yet others may allow only one person in the lift car.

Corporate travel managers told, their employers had cancelled or suspended all or most previously booked or planned international business travel, while 92 per cent said all or most domestic business travel had been cancelled or suspended. There is light at the end of the tunnel though, since the 23 odd million Indians who travel abroad every year, might not do so and travel within the country, but with hardly any of the 10 plus million foreign tourists coming in every year, will there be a revival, albeit with Delhi and Mumbai still shut? With MICE or the big fat Indian weddings going on a year-long diet, diminished business traffic, e-papers replacing print, mostly e-conferences on Zoom or Team or gowebinars and no exhibitions, domestic and leisure travel will be king.

[Like us at FHRAI, the American Hotel and Lodging Association also sent a letter to the Treasury Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission asking for a US$10 billion CMBS market relief fund that would be part of the Main Street Lending Program, but designed specifically to facilitate loans to hotels.]

We are one of the most capital as well as labor-intensive industry. Without new normal working capital revenues flowing, it’ll be difficult to service our lenders and honour our commitments to our teams, our supply chains and the authorities, when our banks have today blocked our bank accounts and our credit card funds due to directives to many banks.

What support we’ll get from our Governments at the States and the Centre, with so many representations we’ve all made, as our businesses and expansion plans have been put in the attic?

“Hotels tend to be a reactive business,” said professor Chekitan Dev, marketing and branding at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. But now we shall be moving from the hands-on & human touch approach to contactless hospitality, no breakfast overcrowding, no communal tables & new staff cafeterias. New menus shall be either ‘use & throw’ or menus shall be QR’d on guests’ phones or on sanitised tabs. Sanitisation of public area toilets and even faucets within would be done after every use. Cutlery, crockery, glasses & napkins, maybe UV sanitised or thrown away. All this will increase our overheads rather than lowering our costs, coupled with depressed revenues due to the spaced-out seating, to adhere to safe distancing. From FHRAI we shall send a new hygiene checklist to all our members, for each and every department, followed by FSSAI seminars for our all India members. We just finished 46 seminars on the new FSSAI Act and have trained 1643 team members.

In these trying times, with staff exodus to their hometowns and stalled mass transportation, we have yet the biggest challenge, to retain our most talented and multitasked team. Though we are not in favour of retrenching our decades’ loyal staff for a few month’s salary trimming, to cut down on the heaviest loader on your P&L, that is if we will revive.

Coca-Cola CEO, James Quincey said “Game theory developed with care is, how bad problems become less bad, and opportunities become apparent, in the fog of war. “

With 1.3 billion guest’s pent-up money and entertainment desire with no software in cinemas and lesser screens, since the non-polluting and zero honking lockdown started, the size & shape of their wallets, also would have changed. There’ll be now the new Fine Dining avatar and takeaways, even at an additional delivery cost, going up to 35 per cent at times to the restaurants, as the new strategic point-of-sale, without any value cutting.

[With the Centre freezing staff DAs for the next 18 months to save Rs 38,000 crores we observe that in USA the unemployment has plummeted today to 23 per cent, which was in the great depressions at 25 per cent. 38 million out of work till date, have filed for unemployment claims, besides those who have left the labour market. In LA under the government CARES act, furloughed or unemployed employees can collect their state unemployment plus an additional US$600 weekly from the federal government for up to four months. White House just approved additional funding for the Pay-check Protection Program (PPP) an additional US$310 billion. Of that, US$60 billion would be set aside for community-based lenders and smaller banks to assist smaller businesses that don’t have established relationships with big banks.]

On the brighter side, Trip.com anticipates peak travel season over Chinese May Day holiday. The five-day holiday is expected to mark the first peak for travel in 2020, with travel figures possibly doubling those of the Qingming Festival, a long weekend in April.

“We shouldn’t assume that each step forward is permanent, necessarily.”