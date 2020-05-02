Jai Ganesh Ramnath: The healthy approach to coffee in the post-COVID World

Read Article

The COVID – 19 crisis has had a consequential impact on major industries globally. With the travel and tourism industry coming to a complete halt due to the lockdowns and self-isolation initiated by most countries across the world, the hospitality industry has taken a massive hit as well. The situation has led to mass-cancellations of travel and hotel bookings and might be revived slowly but steadily in the near future but there is no doubt that growth will be at a staggering rate for months to come. But, we are all hopeful that the industry will bounce back quickly as the restrictions end.

However, on the bright side, this global pandemic has given us the opportunity to re-look at ways in which several industries are currently operating. There’s been an increase in demand for codependency where it has brought industries to work together to provide the best of the services to their consumers through safe ways. Crucial discussions are leading to devising important plans to survive and thrive in the post-COVID era. Similarly, companies across the hospitality sector are joining forces to provide the best of the services to their consumers through ways that are safe.

Here are some ways we are dealing with the global pandemic and how we will continue to adopt the highest levels of hygiene and safety at every level:

Coffee going contactless

Coffee is more of a DIY drink; in fact, preparing oneself a cup of coffee is a liberating experience. From grinding fresh coffee to brewing your favorite kind of coffee with the right equipment such as a French press, Aero press or a pour-over. For instance, the Lavazza Blue is a very personal machine and doesn’t need any interface or prior training, it’s just YOU and the coffee POD talking and creating some magic. You need no help in making your cup of coffee to come to life.

At a commercial level, we need to take utmost precautions when providing services at the hospitality outlets by making sure the staff have all the safety gear to make the service as contactless as possible. It is also essential to work with delivery partners and websites that would allow customers and delivery persons to make full use of the contact-free delivery option. This will lessen one-to-one contact, for both the delivery person and customer as well.

Training centers

The lockdown has certainly given a lot of us the chance to tap our creative side and learn some new skills. Becoming baristas by necessity is definitely one of them with Dalgona coffee breaking the internet till just about a few days ago. It is extremely important to know how to brew the right cup of coffee, especially something that is palatable to your taste buds and your personality. We currently have training centers in Chennai and Mumbai. On any normal day, we invite anyone to be part of training sessions that our certified trainers conduct on a regular basis. These sessions usually cover the basics of making the perfect cup of coffee and that too, the Italian way. With the ongoing lockdown, we are open to conducting these sessions virtually for corporates to spread the aroma of brewing coffee the right way.

Hygienic supply chain

Lavazza’s manufacturing unit in India is fully automated. We are one of the very few plants with FSSC 22000, KOSHER and ISO 9001:2015 certifications to ensure hygienic supply for the safety of our consumers.

The emergence of the at-home coffee category

Coffee is an experience in itself, be it you are having it outside or at the comfort of your own home. Lavazza has created various at-home coffee solutions and DIY kits which enables consumers to have cafe-style coffee at home. By developing more such products, we will be able to cater to our customers and provide them with the ultimate coffee experience, no matter where they are.

Coffee, anytime, anywhere

Office-goers are certainly missing their colleagues and socialising with them over a cup of coffee. According to a recent “Productively Brew-ding” survey we conducted among 5000 millennials and the Gen Z population, we found out that over 49 per cent were, in fact, missing their cups of coffee with their colleagues.

However, even during the lockdown, coffee lovers are constantly boosting themselves up with cups of coffee. According to the same survey, nearly 60 per cent of the respondents rely on coffee to keep themselves happy and 40 per cent of them feel that non-stop rounds of coffee is what keeps them productive while working from home.

Once a coffee lover, always a coffee lover and the industry is therefore poised to thrive yet again.