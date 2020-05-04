Hospitality investment scenario in India in the post-COVID world

Read Article

Rajeev Newar, executive director & CFO, Chalet Hotels, shares his insights on how the dynamics of hospitality investment look moving forward

We live in a VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) world and disruptions are the norm; however, COVID-19 has swept across the globe like an unexpected hurricane and left many casualties in its path.

With international borders being closed, nationwide lockdown orders issued, flights grounded, it is true that the pandemic has disrupted the hospitality industry at the moment.

Previously, when I asked my peers, “What is disrupting your business?” Some would say “Technology has disrupted our business” Others would lament, “Startups have disrupted our business” But now, all I hear is that “Covid-19 will disrupt our business”.

Whilst technology has completely transformed the way we operate, new-age businesses like homestays and aggregator business models are clearly game-changers and likely to lead the evolution in the leisure segment of the hospitality industry. For instance, a start-up like Air BnB took only a couple of years to muster a room inventory which some global hospitality players took years to reach.

Whilst many of us refer to COVID-19 as a disrupter, I prefer to label it as a ‘Game Changer’ and a massive one at that. A situation like this, warrants all of us to have our thinking caps on, visualise emerging and evolved consumer behavior, get back to the drawing board and customise our services to meet these needs. I strongly believe that then in the future too it is once again the consumer who will drive change.

Calamities can be converted into opportunities, one needs to first weather the storm, survive and then revive and always bear in mind that past is not equal to future. Personally I believe that hotels will never go out of fashion but the existing formats will undergo a transformation. Hoteliers will have to prepare for a new normal and recalibrate. Some of the legacy revenue drivers will be less relevant and some new revenue drivers will find a mention on the face of the Profit and Loss Account. Those who have the ability to foresee change and adapt to changing customer behavior will live to gain, others may perish.

In this VUCA world, one should expect more frequent such game-changers than ever before. The current situation will segregate the timelines into ‘BC – Before Corona’ and ‘AC – After Corona’. In the new world order, consciousness about social distancing, hygiene and well-being will be a focus area for hoteliers and this would trigger certain service standards across the property.

Post Covid-19, Hygiene will be a critical factor when they choose hotels. Simply put there will be two categories of hotels namely the preferred hotels and the not so preferred hotels. Preferred hotels are the ones that follow the hygiene standards and the others who compromise on the hygiene standards.

Hoteliers have already started discussing aspects like touch-free interactions, and technology-based sanitisation. During the last few years, the hospitality industry has been working harder to implement technology. We can see that through the development and utilization of mobile apps by hotel brands, investment and implementation of IoT in guestrooms as well as throughout the hotel, and the creation of software to manage and streamline logistics and employees. Hotels will also have to invest in robust logistics and delivery systems as guests will continue to favour ordering in food as against eating out in an effort to maintain social distancing.

As things ease and business comes back on track, guests will expect hotels to deploy digital tools to enable contactless options. For instance, things like contactless payments will become the norm as people reconsider who they come into physical contact with. On the whole, for consumers, there will be far more dependence on the mobile phone as everything right from passports to boarding passes and keyless hotel entry will be facilitated through this.

To continue staying ahead of the guests’ evolving patterns, brands need to be agile and continue transforming digitally. Especially in a new precarious post-pandemic scenario, it is fundamental for hotel chains to embrace digitisation as a means to offer value-added services and experiences to customers. It will become absolutely vital to align revenue and marketing strategy for the best outcomes. This kind of modern infrastructure requires sound capital investment and companies who have a clear vision will be able to stand tall in the post COVID-19 world.

While COVID-19 has brought the hospitality industry to a standstill, it is providing companies with an opportunity to step back, reboot, strategize and relaunch themselves after evaluating their position within the market and charter the course ahead. Whether you choose to operate in a reactive environment or take this opportunity to embrace the covid-19 business disruption and stay ahead of the curve, will determine one’s future in the industry.

For the next couple of months, Cash is King and liquidity is critical. Companies need to take a hard look at their costs and ascertain a renewed balance between core revenue-generating activities and other ‘good to have’ activities.

Given the resilient nature of the hospitality industry in India, I am very hopeful that the fight will soon be over and we will come out of this stronger.

My closing message: Don’t wait for the lockdown to be lifted and then start something. Focus on your skills today and work on upskilling yourself. This is the time for us to reengineer ourselves to come out stronger with greater concern for mankind and the planet in general.