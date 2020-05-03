Harriet Nicholson: How can premium hotel brands survive Covid-19?

Read Article

In this whitepaper, Harriet Nicholson, Head of Strategy at Etch Group, UK reveals how hoteliers can respond, and what happens next

Learning from past disasters

The Covid-19 outbreak is not a crisis – it’s a disaster for the hotel industry. That is to say it’s a catastrophic event that originates outside the hotel industry over which the hotel industry has no control. To project the implications for our hotel clients and to better understand how we can support you, we’ve looked to other disasters that exercised a similarly swift and devastating impact on local tourism. We’ve focussed particular attention on the 2003 SARs outbreak and its effect on Hong Kong’s hotel industry.

To cast your minds back, the SARs virus originated in a hotel. As the virus spread, WHO issued the first ever travel advisory recommendations for an infectious disease, dissuading all but essential travel to affected regions. The new virus became a global health concern.

The travel restrictions combined with fear and widespread social unease resulted in a major drop in Hong Kong visitors and hotel reservations. Occupancy plunged to 20 per cent in April 2003 (vs 85 per cent the previous year).

However, within one month after Hong Kong was declared SARs free, hotel occupancies rebounded back to 70 per cent.

How did successful Hong Kong hotels manage this?

A combination of timely government intervention alongside:

Proactive, appropriate and timely communications (both internally and externally)

Focussed and proactive relationship building with loyal customers

Creative marketing strategies focussed on local markets and revenue streams

Enterprising cross-industry partnerships and marketing drives

Post-crisis revenue enhancement strategies focussed on driving higher value customers (i.e. avoiding room rate reductions)

Learning from past recessions

We appreciate that the circumstances around Covid-19 are different to SARS, not least in the global economic threat it represents. As such, we’ve taken a look back at the 2008 banking crisis and its subsequent impact on consumer behaviours and travel habits.

Consumer confidence and buying power eroded, prompting fundamental shifts in purchase behaviour. We saw consumers cutting back on luxuries, exercising more scrutiny over discretionary spending, heightened concerns around quality and price and the rise of social status through economising measures over conspicuous consumption. (Luxury goods companies went so far as to remove branding from their delivery vehicles and packages to avoid social shaming luxury goods shoppers in front of the neighbours.)

Holiday habits also shifted. The Q4 2008 saw a significant drop in overseas visitors (-13 per cent), but this was offset to a certain degree by a 19 per cent uplift in domestic travel.

Significantly, we saw the rise of the ‘switcher’ – audiences that ‘downgraded’ from foreign travel to domestic travel.

While cost-saving was undoubtedly a motivation in the staycation shift, so too was proximity to work, the opportunity to relive childhood memories, bond with family members and support UK businesses through challenging periods.

These motivations played out more broadly. As JWT observed at the time, the recession prompted consumers to evaluate what was important in their lives, such as family relationships over material goods. It engendered civic pride alongside comfort in past experiences. They noted that successful recession marketing strategies instilled optimism, humour, nationalism, nostalgia and empowerment, while acknowledging the importance of price and value.

Under difficult financial conditions, the temptation is to cut marketing spend first. Often considered a cost centre, it’s more easily trimmed and scaled back than making production changes, for example. We absolutely understand the importance of financial prudence at this time. However, we’ve seen from past recessions that brands that hold their nerve, spend wisely, maintain strong relationships with loyal customers and focus on brand-building during recession periods are best positioned to enjoy post-crisis recovery.

Remember, consumers tend to flock to brands that are recognised, familiar and trusted during difficult periods.

Building brand value in a recession

Recession periods present excellent opportunities to:

Affirm the brand positioning

Engender loyalty

Demonstrate creativity

Get in front of new audiences

Not least those who will switch from foreign travel to staycations post-crisis. This is our opportunity to explore new methods to offer brand value for new and existing audiences.

We also recognise that immediately post crisis there will be a temptation to discount heavily to drive up occupancy rates.

A study following the 2008 banking crisis observed that hotels who led with extensive promotions ended up inadvertently slashing their average room rates over the long term, diminishing profit margins for prolonged periods.

It then took an average of five years to subsequently recover. Promotional activity has its place but be wary of heavy discounting in driving down price perception and brand equity over the longer term. If consumers became used to low prices, they will be reluctant to fork out more when prices return to normal.

Spotting emerging behaviours

Even under these new circumstances, pre-Covid-19 behaviours and attitudes won’t disappear. Prospective and existing customers will still crave status, exclusivity and unique, personally transformational experiences. Our challenge is to consider how we can help our audiences achieve this, under new circumstances.

Rising anxiety

In these truly unprecedented times, consumers will be spending multiple weeks isolated within the confines of their own homes, while the threat of economic uncertainty looms large. ‘Hustle culture’ has already pervaded society, prompting anxiety and burnout. With increased social isolation, job security fears, economic worries and health concerns, we can expect anxieties to deepen. Worried consumers will seek comfort, emotional connection, empathy and escapism at this time. UK Google Trend data is already showing marked uplifts in searches for self care, home workouts and yoga videos to maintain physical and mental health.

In-home everything

With non-essential travel highly discouraged and restaurant visits all but banned, we’ll see a full shift from dine-out to in-home dining. Uber Eats has already reported a significant uplift in global demand over the past few weeks.

We can also expect a fundamental shift in media consumption habits. Given consumers’ limited movements outside the home, most media will be consumed in the home and almost certainly for longer periods as boredom sets in. Expect extensive social media and streaming service use.

Future travel plans

While budgets will inevitably tighten, the desire to travel is unlikely to disappear and if anything may be exacerbated as customers tire of time spent in the home. Although 43 per cent of US/UK internet users that have delayed or cancelled their trips are planning on saving the money, 33 per cent plan to rebook to another date. 48 per cent plan to do so in 1-6 months time. 14 per cent plan to switch from an international holiday to a staycation.

Practical steps

Given historical performance and emerging behaviours, what actions do we recommend taking?

Do the basics

Messaging

Put the customer’s needs first.

Ensure messaging is empathetic, reassuring and in line with government advice.

Avoid self-serving and sales orientated messaging. Note that it would be inappropriate to encourage travel during the outbreak.

Proactively share your Covid-19 plans and strategies via email, social media and on site.

Provide clear contact details to allow customers to reach and engage.

Customer service

Prepare and allocate staff to manage digital and phone enquiries. Share information proactively, transparently and quickly with empathy and sensitivity.

Internal communications

Ensure your staff are kept fully up to date with the latest Covid-19 plans.

Keep staff well informed of the rationale in decision-making.

Try and reassure staff and maintain morale where possible.

Ensure staff know exactly how to relay your plans to guests.

Campaigns and media

Review all live campaign activity and assess whether the activity is in line with your Covid-19 policy and government plans.

Check tone, content, visuals, keywords and placements.

Pause out of home media spend.

Review and update asset banks with appropriate creative for short form video and social media platforms (including stories).

Shift media spend into channels consumed in-home (gaming, digital, social media, TV, streaming).

Build the relationships

Existing/pre-booked customers

Communicate proactively and regularly with pre-booked customers.

Offer pre-booked customers free and flexible cancellation, booking postponement or gift cards to the value of their stays.

High value existing customers

Communicate directly via phone and personalised email with key high-value corporate clients.

Explore opportunities to truly and meaningfully support customers at this time, while acting authentically and staying true to the brand positioning via virtual experiences (e.g. exclusive live streamed cooking/wine/cocktail making tips, workouts, yoga and guided meditations, local sight virtual tours with experts for loyal guests and prospects).

Stabilise the brand

New revenue streams

Explore new revenue opportunities under the circumstances (e.g. partner with food delivery companies to drive in-home dining sales).

Campaigns and media

While communicating sensitively, tap into the wanderlust and maintain awareness among in-market audiences actively seeking travel inspiration via social media and digital channels.

Where appropriate and in line with brand positioning, look to communicate optimistically and empower consumers.

Consider how messaging enforces local civic pride and childhood nostalgia.

Avoid sales-orientated messaging.

Prepare for post-crisis recovery

Campaigns and media

Identify high value potential markets and prospects (e.g. 8+ day foreign holiday ‘switchers’).

Develop creative campaigns to maximise revenue per booking (e.g. longer stay offers, direct bookings perks, dine and stay upsell).

Partnerships

Reach out to other local tour operators, cultural institutions and heritage sites to develop cross-region packages and marketing campaigns.

New markets and revenue streams

Think creatively about new potential markets and opportunities (e.g. on-demand co-working spaces).

CONCLUSION

While this is time to exercise financial prudence, it is also a time to brand build and foster meaningful connections with existing and new prospects.

Hotel brands should focus on delivering empathetic, proactive and transparent communications as standard. In the immediate term, hotels should evaluate current spending and messaging and reallocate investments into projects that stabilise their brands, reinforce brand positioning, offer brand value and capitalise on new market opportunities.

In the mid-term, we recommend preparing for postcrisis recovery. Where possible, we suggest fighting the immediate instinct to discount heavily, focussing instead on strategies that maximise revenue per booking. We recommend reaching out to local tour operators and cultural institutions to provide vital support, galvanise efforts and rebuild local economies.

Courtesy: www.etchuk.com