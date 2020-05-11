Gurmeet Singh: Outdoor catering landscape in the post COVID-19 era

Read Article

Gurmeet Singh, GM – Operations, Brigade Hospitality Services, decodes how one will have to be vigilant and careful to follow all the necessary safety precautions to win this battle and get back to the business

It is certainly not going to be business as usual when the industry begins its recovery from COVID-19. People will be warier and demanding, not necessarily in terms of selection or rates, but concerning their perception of safety, cleanliness, and sanitation. The pandemic has raised alarm bells not just within the realm of our hygiene and cleanliness standards, but those of our suppliers, and their suppliers likewise! Supply chain visibility will become a crucial aspect of day-to-day operations.

We will see a considerable change in the way events or outdoor caterings are managed. Particularly in India, the biggest learning from this pandemic is increased focus on cleanliness and sanitation. The food industry is in the process to introduce major changes shortly.

In the pre-COVID 19 era, ambiance and quality of food mattered the most to the guests for selecting the venue. However, in the post-COVID 19 era, showcasing safety of venues will become a convincing factor.

Taking into consideration the reports and expert advice, the most important thing that emerges is heightened hygiene and healthy options on menus. People will be more cautious in selecting the places they visit; it will become imperative for businesses to showcase the high standards of food safety practices to win guests’ confidence.

Once things start settling down, the social events will gradually make a comeback, we will continue to have weddings and other events. We are social animals, can’t stay away from friends and family for long. We will bounce back but only those operators/organisers will survive and succeed who implement all the safety precautions. This will mean more rigorous following of rules and new safety practices.

Since the pandemic, the first thing that changed was the handshake; traditional Indian “Namaste” is the new norm. Apart from this several other things are emerging as we are going through this period; it’s almost like evolution, starting all over again. The significant and welcome change we will witness is that the hospitality industry will have to adapt tough practices to ensure that the staff, while preparing and serving food follow the highest hygiene practices. Food business owners will be vocal not just about the quality of the food but the safety measures followed at the venue to elevate guests’ confidence. Even after the pandemic is over, the guests would prefer to visit a place where they are assured that the sanitation levels are maintained as per the new norms.

On the other hand, people are turning vegetarian, fresh seasonal vegetables, fruits; antioxidant food will play a major role. Ingredients like turmeric, tulsi, ginger will be incorporated in the menus and will find a prominent mention. Local produce will take over imported ingredients. Making use of locally procured resources will be the new trend. People have learned to value and respect our farmers; local produce has been the mainstay during this difficult time. Preference will be given to hot food over cold foods even though it has been conveyed that the virus is not transmitted through food.

While planning events, there will be several new practices that will be followed as a part of the pre-event, during the event and post the event procedures. Before the event, we will have to ensure safeties such as getting to know where the attendees are traveling from and a declaration from the host about the health of the attendees. During the event, screening of guests with thermal scanners, provision of masks and sanitisers, and isolation areas will continue to be part of the SOPs. Display of health advisories, the new social norms at the venue would be compulsory as well as the provision of hand sanitisers at all meal stations.

Ensuring safety measures are followed in food preparation and serving; some guests may want individually wrapped food instead of open buffets. Most clients would want to avoid buffets post-COVID-19 and table service will be the preferred method of service in the coming days. If some continue to have buffets, splash and sneeze guards would be mandatory. Crockery & cutlery may have to be sterilised and individually packed for all-around safety. Post-event procedure will include the clearance staff taking extra-ordinary precautions, PPE will be a must for all staff members. Thorough cleaning of the venue pre and post-event will become a common practice.

These are challenging times for all the food operators. The hospitality industry is facing a major downfall like never before but we have the potential to recover and bounce back. People in the industry are utilising this time to reinvent & innovate, one will have to be vigilant and careful to follow all the necessary safety precautions to win this battle and get back to the business.