Dr Vinay Rana: Adapting to a blend of online and offline hospitality education

Prof (Dr) Vinay Rana, Dean- School of Hospitality Management, IMS Unison University, Dehradun elucidates on the possible strategies that institutes can use to face the challenges the pandemic has thrown up

The Covid-19 crisis has not only crippled the hotel and travel industry but also the hospitality education and training sector in a big way. There has been no disruption for the last 50 years in the field of healthcare and education hence not much changes have happened in these two important sectors. The sudden, forced immersion of learners into virtual learning during this period of Covid-19 has proved that the education industry is disrupted. Historically, education sector has moved slowly and had problems adapting themselves to changes, but the current disruptive period with Covid-19 is acting as a catalyst and trigger for change in our educational model wherein the crisis has been a turning point for better hospitality educational models in the future.

The Ripple effect

The widespread impact by Covid-19 pandemic with the Hotel Management Institutes pan India, had been that, barring a few very few institutes and universities, most have not been able to complete the examinations due to the lockdown as they have not been able to do so through on line medium. The final year students in hospitality degree program had been at the receiving end of the brunt as they have not been able to complete their examinations, along-with, no certainty of revival of full-fledged hotel operations, the hotel management institutes and the students are in state of ambiguity on the campus recruitments and the job offer from the leading hotel groups which currently lies jeopardised.

New challenges in hospitality education due to pandemic

The new set challenges to hotel management institutes is to conduct the theory and practical classes by maintaining the physical distancing norm in the available infrastructure. The norms for social distancing will add a new set of challenge to conduct academic activity in available infrastructure. The conduct of theory and practical classes for a batch in one go will be near impossible task that will be taxing on the resources of the education institutes. A brainstorming for the solution by hospitality educators is required.

Hotel management institutes that are being run on self-financing or autonomous schemes will be worst affected due to drastic drop in admissions. This will push them at the brink of survival. The international placements have historically been the greatest attraction for the hospitality industry aspirant, which may remain closed due to global recession in the travel and hospitality industry. This may reflect on the admissions to the institutes in certain geographies of the country.

Gearing up for challenge – possible strategies

The education sector is on fire-fighting mode in the country. The world is currently adapting at a lightning speed that requires curious, flexible and proactive approach. However, based on these surreal circumstances of a global pandemic, a shift to online platform will provide the education momentum. Nothing will ever replace the magic of learning in a real classroom. Many experts think the change is both necessary and urgent because the current system in education including hospitality education in India, is still anchored in the last century mind-set and is failing to address the needs of the digital age.

Open-source digital learning solutions and Learning Management Software should be adopted in hospitality education to conduct teaching online. Learning Management Systems like Google Classroom, Blackboard, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, can play an important role in online academic delivery. Other ICT options of online video-based micro-courses, e-books, simulations, models, graphics, animations, quizzes, games, and e-notes are advised to make learning more accessible and engaging. The institutes and universities should probe possibilities for conducting proctored online examination through third party national level vendors.

Understanding that hospitality education curriculum have high degree of practical components, a blended model for online education will be most appropriate. Blended learning is an approach to education that combines online educational materials and opportunities for interaction online along with traditional place-based classroom methods. Online learning model involves -Synchronous and Asynchronous learning. Synchronous is a real time interaction between a student and a teacher through a computer or a chat box and follows a schedule or a calendar like time table to get everyone together at the same time. Asynchronous online teaching is a self-study mode and at the pace of student it could be conducted through recorded audio video content, email, message board or threaded discussions. The above mix of teaching- learning needs to be the part of new hospitality education that has become need out of necessity.

The theory portion of the syllabus needs to be conducted online so that classes for larges batches can easily conducted without using the physical classroom resources and will be in compliance with the physical distancing norms.

The physical resource of various labs at hospitality institute will be utilised to conduct practical training in small batches in compliance with physical distancing norms. A time table scheduling will break up into two sessions, first session focussed upon concluding theory of combined large batches through online mode in a set time period then followed by conducting practical session physically at the institute’s laboratories of small batches. Adopting this blended online education model may in fact may be the best solution for the present times. Unprecedented times will call for unprecedented solutions till we tide over with present and post Covid-19 pandemic crisis and situation returns to normal.

Future success models will be based on a well-balanced and identified portfolio of physical and online components. These blended models can and will reap the benefits of both formats of education.

Required changes in syllabi contents

Post Covid-19 pandemic, and till the industry resume the normal, the impact caused by pandemic will provide insights on following modifications to be made in the course curriculum or syllabi:

Concept of contactless hospitality operations in Front Office and F&B operations

Cleaning Science to have additional units on sanitised cleaning, bio static spray cleaning and UV cleaning

The guidelines by FHRAI-FSSAI and WHO related to hospitality operations of all departments to be integrated in the syllabi

Disaster Management to be part of all Undergraduate Syllabus as prescribed by UGC to include- Pandemic Management.

At least 20 per cent of credit scheme to be delivered online so as to keep the level of preparedness for future among students and faculty to meet similar challenges.

The new hospitality managerial competencies for future would be Adaptive Capacity, Agility in Decision Making and Creativity & Innovation. These should find place in the syllabi of managerial courses being taught.

The final year students in hospitality degree programmes whose job offers from the leading hotel groups are ambiguous and jeopardised, should focus on utilising this time in pursuing post graduate programmes or skill enhancement certificates and diplomas so that they utilise this time to add qualification and skills enabling them to be better prepared when the industry bounces back. Reflecting on past history of challenges, it is speculated that the industry will bounce back after this temporary disruption, in a big way.

Success of hospitality professionals depends on understanding that, difference between success and failure is determined by how we deal with challenges and difficulties. To quote Charles Darwin, “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.”