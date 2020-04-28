Debashis Chatterjee: From aesthetically clean to clinically clean

Read Article

Debashis Chatterjee, corporate executive housekeeper, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, writes on how hotels need to revisit their housekeeping protocols to ensure the utmost safety of the guests and the employees in the post-COVID world

The COVID-19 has affected communities, businesses and organizations globally, however the hardest hit by this is the travel and hospitality industry. Hotels have been majorly hit by this – some have had to temporarily close their businesses while some hotels are remaining open on a limited basis, offering accommodation to doctors, medical workers and quarantined guests on observation and others.

But, when the situation will get better and hotels begin to re-open, more professional knowledge and skills will be required which involves information and awareness of infection control, revised SOPs of hotel cleaning and sanitisation, examination of the team members, and also topmost focus on the disinfection of the key touch points in all areas of a hotel. It is absolutely important that safety of both the guests and associates are taken care of, ensuring that everyone takes extra effort and ensures precautions in terms of hygiene and sanitisation. Hotel housekeeping will have to re-design and re-work on the priorities, develop new SOPs and conduct training sessions for team members. Housekeepers need to be prepared to adapt to new standards fast, like practicing minimising guest contact while cleaning guestrooms. Extreme precautions must be taken while servicing occupied rooms, preferably, the room should not be entered by staff while the guest is inside. A deep cleaning of departure rooms needs to be done mandatorily, which should be thorough and the entire room to be disinfected and sanitised after every checkout. The deep-cleaning process must be corner-to-corner and it must be ensured that no spot in the room should be left, to avoid potential risk to the next guest. Another important aspect would be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment at all times, which is mandatory and must be engraved into the DNA of all housekeeping associates. The process of handling of bed and bath linen also needs to be reviewed, focussing on eliminating/minimising any human touch.

In the present scenario, every team member of the hotel must take responsibility and initiatives to ensure hygiene and sanitisation as the top priority and becomes a housekeeper in one way or another. Entire hotel team members have to understand that cleanliness and sanitisation have to be maintained by all team members and not only housekeeping. It must be mandatory to wear gloves, masks, etc. and sanitisation of all these areas is to be followed with zero tolerance to non-compliance. All high-traffic areas including elevators are to be sanitised every 20 minutes and all high-frequency touchpoints like door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, telephones and remote controls are to be sanitised on a regular basis, depending on the frequency of touches. Soiled linen handling needs to be re-worked, such that no soiled linen shall be handled without disinfected gloves and the linen is to be placed inside nonporous bags and directly taken to the laundry, the bags should be emptied by associates wearing full PPE and put directly straight into the washing machines. The entry of staff into guest rooms must be curtailed as much as possible.

Hotels should further use hospital-grade disinfectants with a minimum alcohol content of 70 per cent to clean public areas and guestrooms. Apart from housekeeping standards, laundry standards also need to be revised, like dirty linen not to be left on the floor, segregation of linen trolley/bags for washed and dirty linen, using PPE, washing hands after handling linen, linen going through a full washing, drying and high-temperature disinfection process are a must.

Needless to state, hotels have to revise and re-invent their hygiene protocols very seriously. After this pandemic, guests will be more conscious when they will be travelling and it is quite obvious that hygiene and sanitation standards of a hotel will be the most important factor for the guest for selecting the hotel. It will be essential and also a major challenge for the hotel chains to re-invent their hygiene protocol. After the revival of the industry, definitely, the main focus on sanitisation and hygiene needs to continue, as the guests globally would be more and more conscious of the hygiene aspects. Due to this, creating a clinically safe & sanitised environment for the guests would be the main focus of the hotel industry. It would be essential to create awareness of cleaning and sanitization areas along with all touchpoints through effective & continuous training & re-training. Practices like medical check-ups for all team members, thermal check-ups of anyone entering the premises of the hotel, usage of sanitisers at all levels, usage of PPE will all be compulsory for the hotel staff, along with practicing social distancing, which will now be an integral part of day to day operations. Stringent checks will have to be implemented and housekeeping focus will have to be on checks at all levels in all areas.

Along with the hygiene and cleaning practices, all departments should be focusing on emotional connect – Care and empathy, both for guests as well as team members, which is the need of the hour. Creating an atmosphere of assurance and warmth for guests and associates is very important. Guests, as well as staff, must feel absolutely safe in the hotel.

At Sarovar Group, cleanliness and hygiene have been taken as the top priority. Public areas are being cleaned along with sanitisation of all touchpoints. Rooms are being deep cleaned and sanitized on a daily basis to ensure an absolute safe and secure environment for the guests. All hygiene protocols and SOPs have been re-visited to further enhance the HK standards across the hotels. Maintaining social distancing and use of appropriate PPE has been made mandatory. Staff training has been taken on a war footing, to ensure that new standards are ingrained into the DNA of the team members.

In order to remain updated on the latest health norms to cope with this situation, team members and managers are to be trained by the Health Professionals occasionally. Checklist culture needs to be enforced in all areas to monitor sanitation and hygiene standards. EHKs have to play a key role in this and take adequate steps to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for guests as well as hotel team members.

EHKs have to play the role of Hygiene and Sanitisation Champions, ensuring the highest level of hygiene and sanitization of entire hotels and keep GMs appraise on a daily basis considering the topmost priority has shifted from hotels being only ‘Aesthetically Clean’ to ‘Clinically Clean’.