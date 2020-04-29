Cooling for hotels in Covid-19 India: Essential Do’s and Don’ts for ACs

Read Article

Mansoor Ali, research analyst, indoor air quality expert and founder, AMFAH India clears some myths about hotel air conditioning in Covid-19 times

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant bad business for the hospitality industry – especially hotels and restaurants. With a near worldwide lockdown and closed international borders, travel and hospitality have been two of the worst-hit sectors of the economy, whether it be in terms of occupancy, ticket sales or more. These sectors would also require substantial monetary inputs to make them safe for stays again.

Core areas of concern here include ventilation and centralised air conditioning, alongside vigorous cleaning of surfaces and screening of guests and staff who come to hotels, restaurants, trains, aircraft and commercial vehicles.

In this article, we will tackle common myths and facts around air conditioning and the measures hotels can take around them.

Is it safe to use an AC?

With the summers already in, hotels who’re getting ready to open their doors to new business are wondering whether it’s safe to switch on an AC in individual rooms or take measures for their centralised air conditioning? What if a Covid-19 positive person has been breathing in the same air? Would they infect the staff and other guests now?

Myth: ACs induce viral flu-like symptoms

Fact: The flu or influenza strain occurs due to a virus and not the temperature of your body or ambient surroundings. So, air conditioning would not make anyone sick on its own. If you sanitise your environment and regulate your indoor humidity, you will remain healthy.

Myth: Use of Air Conditioners can spread the virus

Fact: The Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed, based on government releases, the use of ACs during this time. This guideline means window ACs or Split ACs in individual rooms are good to go.

The issue, is in fact, mainly with central air conditioning systems.

What’s the issue with Central Air Conditioning?

These central air conditioning systems use commercial air filters to circulate cold air. By design, these industrial filters can remove coarse practices.

Now, imagine that these filters are like regular cloth face masks. While they would protect us from larger particles, they would nor remove finer particulate matter. An N-95 mask, in such a case, filters out at least 95 per cent airborne particles.

To protect ourselves from the coronavirus, we would need better air filters, like these N-95 masks. For hospitals or ICUs, which require superior air quality, these N-95 masks are HEPA filters. These HEPA filters also prevent the spread of airborne bacterial and viral organisms.

Medical-grade air conditioning systems which employ such filters, also have high-energy ultra-violet light panels with an anti-microbial coating to kill live bacteria and viruses trapped by the filter. These HEPA units are 99.995 per cent efficient so that they will protect from any such infections.

Back to the question, it’s time for hotels, restaurants and other such spaces to decide whether they should switch over to HEPA filters and medical-grade ACs. They would also need to sanitise their environment, ventilation systems and all indoor areas.

Myth: Keep rooms closed while using ACs

Fact: Avoid locking or closing rooms, without any scope of ventilation, when you switch on your air conditioner. The Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air ConEngineers (ISHRAE)’s guidelines for AC temperature (shared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD)), talks about ventilation and air temperature.

So, cooled air gets recirculated by room air conditioners and can become stale in terms of breathability after some time, with a build-up of exhaust fumes. Keeping a window slightly open will allow the exhaust fumes a way out and bring in the fresh air too.

Myth: Colder temperatures will kill the virus

Fact: Air conditioners set at low-temperature settings will not keep guests safe from the virus or cause it to become non-functional. They do, however, weaken your immunity by fluctuations in body temperature (as average temperatures are higher).

Instead, we’d advise you to maintain temperature settings between 24 degrees to 27 degrees for the entire property, so that everyone feels pleasantly cool, but don’t face an indoor chill.

Exercise caution and defeat these four myths by following appropriate measures when you switch on the ACs for your property. This way, you can have your cold and keep it too.