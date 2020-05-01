Chef Vishwanath Pandey: Operating post-Covid 19 hotel kitchens

Read Article

Chef Vishwanath Pandey, CEO, Thi Hospitality Consultants lists out the pre requisites for operating a Covid-free commercial kitchen

Post Covid-19 hotels and restaurants are going to run on a new normal and that’s going to be the way of life for the industry from thereon.

The standard operation procedures that are drafted today considering the present scenario might not remain the same, but will have to keep evolving as and when the natural conditions change and the way the organisation works, but yes for sure the hygiene standards setup today will ensure the food service industry would be ready for any other epidemic, if there may be in times to come.

The process of operating Covid-free kitchens, will be based on the following three things –

1) Ensuring staff and vendors are Covid-free. This can be achieved by regular tests of hotel staff and vendors. They need to maintain their personal hygiene and social distancing.

2) Stringent sanitising process. There has to be sanitisation process right from receiving the materials to storing and finally the food production. We have made some indicative SOPs that need to be followed in the kitchen and areas related to the kitchen.

3) Social distancing. Some layout changes in the kitchen and process alteration, could help us attain this. Having a limited menu to start with will be desirable, looking at the situation.

To maintain Covid-free kitchen operations, the following points are guidelines that need to be followed. To start with:

Step 1: Employee training & employment

There has to be a person who deals with sanitisation recruited or trained on rolls as a Sanitising Officer / Coordinator, who not only ensures the process implementation but also audits the same.

He deals with the compliances and regulations with the local governing Health Dept.

L&D classes on personal sanitising need to be conducted

They are made aware of Covid-19 symptoms, so that they realise who are infected in advance and can take up quarantine.

They need to be trained in Covid related SOPs of their respective departments.

Step 2: Receiving area and Stores

Briefing all the vendors according to their product line, packaging and delivery options

Receiving team to wear protective gear during the process.

Prepare cleaning and sanitising procedures of food items being received- usage of vegetable washer, UV treatment zone, etc.

Use WHO and Health Department approved sanitising agents.

Quarantine with date tag would be mandatory on all the receivable items to be kept in store.

Store in respective storage areas, ensuring that the storage areas are also sanitised.

The receiving area needs to be sanitised regularly.

All associates need to sanitise on regular intervals, maintaining social distancing always.

TYPE USE FREQUENCY 1 Chlorine – Perishable products – Food contact surfaces – Always for food to be consumed raw – After use 2 Quaternary Methyl Butyric Acid (QMBA) Food contact surfaces After use 3 70% alcohol based – Hand sanitisation – Common touch points and food contact surfaces – As and when required – Frequent or after each use

Note: Use chemicals as per the direction of the manufacturers. There are more disinfectant based chemicals available: this is a suggestive list.

Ref: FSSAI- Guidance_code-COVID_15_04_2020.

Step 3: Kitchen pre prep and prep areas

According to the hotel or food service outlet there could be one or multiple kitchens. There are possibilities of minor changes in the kitchen layout. Additions of equipment that help automation too could be added to reduce human contact. This would be different for every hotel or food service outlet, depending on their food demands. Alterations of the menu is Virtual as imported ingredients and wines would not be available and alternates of a few will be locally sourced. The number of uncooked menu items will have to be reduced and more cooked items will have to be added in the menu.

Sanitisation of kitchens at regular intervals

Sanitisation of ingredients such as vegetables, meats and other items. Process them with approved sanitising agents to disinfect.

Rearranging of kitchens into mise en place area, production area and food service dispensing area would be desirable.

Reduction of staff according to the new limited menu and batch cooking process, can be considered. The menu can be ramped up slowly.

Regular cleaning of hands or sanitising them and usage of hand gloves, mask, other than kitchen uniform will be mandatory. After every shift or major work, the hand gloves need to be changed.

Sanitisation of smaller equipments or tools after each use.

Cleaning and sanitising kitchens

For sanitising a kitchen or any surface, there has to be a food particle free surface or kitchen floor. Firstly, the equipment and kitchen needs to be cleaned well and then only they could be sanitised.

Steps to follow:

Step one of cleaning

Remove all solid dirt and food particles

Rinse with warm water

Cleaning

Clean with detergent and hot water- 60 degree centigrade

Rinse with water

Sanitising

Clean with hot water 75 degree Centigrade for at least 2 minutes.

Air dry

Allow equipment like table, counters and cooking ranges to air dry.

Some of the steps and information that the management needs to keep handy are:

Updated list of Covid-19 hospitals nearby, for testing and treatment

Contact details of professional disinfectant companies

Disinfectant and sanitising product suppliers

Adequate storage of disinfectants, sanitisers, masks, hand gloves, etc for regular use and in case of emergency.

Quarantine/isolation rooms for suspects as well as one room for contacts, need to be made ready with proper trash system. Also they should have a separate toilet and wash, which needs to be sanitised after every use.

Record keeping for the sanitising process and another record for the isolation cases iIf any) with their contact history, information passed to authorities, any action/steps taken, etc.

Finally, in today’s normal, usage of face mask and hand gloves is a part of the uniform and would be mandatory. Also personal hygiene and social distancing are the key to stay away from Covid-19.