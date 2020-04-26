Chef Michael Swamy: Role of a culinary consultant in the post Covid-19 era

Read Article

What is the role of a culinary consultant? Is he there only to set up a kitchen and SOPs and see to the recipes and training of the staff? On one side, I see chefs and executive chefs sceptical about consultants when they walk in. While a chef or executive chef is seeing to the daily running of a space, a consultant’s job goes beyond the obvious. His role is to think and plan and strategise ahead for the owners of the spaces he consults for. It’s a time for when we think of the future not only for ourselves but also for our teams under us, and for the teams of our clients.

In the post Covid-19 era, we are all going to face certain uncertainties and many questions are bound to arise, from salary cuts to retrenching of staff to more than just food costing and menu adjustments. As chefs our aim is to feed people, but there a few questions we must ask ourselves. Are we coming back to a sustainable way of life? Are we planning menus on local and seasonal ingredients? Are we planning menus that have a positive effect on a person’s immunity level? Are we turning our free spaces into vegetable gardens and growing our own food? Knowing one’s farmer and vendors will be more in vogue at the moment. Knowing where the produce comes from will be the norm.

Are we training staff to adapt to the changes coming along? Are we training our staff in multi tasking and handling both the kitchen and the restaurant. Are we training our staff to work with leaner teams in the near future. A more educated workforce will be in demand. The trained workforce will also have to be able to multi-task and know more and do more than their specialised area of work.

Retraining our staff completely from day one. Optimising hygiene procedures and standards. Training staff on proper culinary techniques and habits. Are we ready for this or are we going to wait for the last minute. As consultants, it is our duty to plan ahead and share data with clients even though the future is bleak. Work is important and even if one doesn’t get paid it’s about being seen and showing one’s value in the team.

It’s a consultant’s job during training to see chefs and their teams grow. Are chefs willing to look at the business angle of their professions? They have to grow beyond the culinary world while still working within the system. As chefs, are we willing to change and adapt and move beyond just posting recipes and sharing videos? We will need to refocus and think out of the box now, that’s for certain. Consultants will have to up their end game and be on point.

Smaller menus, local cuisines, sustainability. Less rail miles, less road miles for ingredients. Vegetarianism and Veganism will be more in focus. Prices will fall drastically to attract customers. You won’t have a full brigade any more in a small kitchen, so changes will have to happen on all fronts. Will this impact the builder’s markets and the malls? Most definitely and rents will need to be renegotiated for restaurants to survive. No longer will five-star hotels be able to charge phenomenal prices if they want to survive.