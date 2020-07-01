Akanksha Lamba: Resurgence of perceptive luxury hospitality – Key evolving trends

Read Article

Akanksha Lamba, senior vice president operations – The Postcard Hotel, lists out the key trends that will evolve in the post Covid-19 hospitality scenario

A significant rise in domestic tourism

Over the next 12 to 18 months, individuals and families looking to holiday will explore India and perhaps other short-haul destinations. Luxury hospitality will see travellers choosing high end, luxury destinations within India instead of planning international trips. It may be only the limited supply of transformative, luxury travel options in India that prevented them from staying in the country and choosing holidays internationally. The increase in high-end domestic leisure, however, may possibly be to a fewer places as people will prefer to travel to destinations free of Covid-19 cases. The first holiday destinations to revive will be those that can be reached by road as people will initially be apprehensive travelling by air. The Covod-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for the entire industry to reflect on our choices and strategies.

Smaller, more private properties- disconnecting from crowds and queues. Small will be bigger

A key change that we will see is a move away from larger inventory, chain hotels to a preference for smaller hotels that can more successfully guarantee high levels of health, safety and sanitisation, along with greater privacy. Luxury is a state of great comfort. This comfort will come from an assurance of feeling safe and partly will be achieved when you don’t see crowds of people around you. People will no longer be comfortable in a hotel where you have 100 people at the breakfast buffet or in and around the pool. It is also very likely that people will travel in small groups of well-known friends and family and book an entire boutique hotel.

Fewer, but longer, more meaningful holidays

People are also likely to take fewer, but longer trips, as the new logistics of travel make it sensible to stay in your destination for a longer period of time once you have reached there. Travellers around the world, including within India, have been increasingly aware of how their holiday choices impact the local community and natural environment. Even before the pandemic, the growing trend of holiday options that are transformative and deeply immersed in the local heritage and culture was evident. This is likely to be more heightened in the future when one takes longer, and more explorative vacations

Experiential hotels

With the fear of exposure, people will prefer spending more time within a hotel and are likely to avoid going to public places. They’ll prefer to travel to leisure destinations like beaches or the mountains which are away from cities and crowds, or stay in experiential hotels so that they can enjoy their holiday with minimum exposure.

When choosing a hotel, there will be many factors that will now hold a lot more importance – the culinary experience, the wellness experience and the expanse of the property. The value of a hotel that is distinctive will be much higher than one which just provides the bare minimum. People are more likely to feel comfortable in a property where they can have more space to themselves.