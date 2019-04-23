Saurabh Khanna, General Manager The Park Calangute

Goa as a hospitality market

Goa, as a hospitality market, has matured and is now stable. Though it may have seen a decline in terms of international travellers, I feel that with the right growth in infrastructure and carrying capacity into Goa, it will again move upwards.

With the change in customer profile for branded hotels, with business segments shifting from charters to FITs, there will be certain changes in the tourism cycle and hoteliers will have to adjust their roadmap accordingly. Also with more domestic travellers coming in, Goa is busy through the year and there is less dependency on the “season”. Destination weddings and social events is another big segment which helps Goa remain among the places with the highest occupancies in the country and one which is steadily increasing. This segment also gives a good rate. This segment is a major producer for many hotels in both North and South Goa.

There is not much inventory coming into Goa in the next 1-2 years which should help the existing hotels. The challenges that Goa currently faces is the high GST, transportation and garbage issues and if these issues are resolved then the golden period of Goa should be back soon. Also with the new airport coming, the carrying capacity into Goa will increase which will further help in boosting the tourism economy of Goa.

USP of The Park Calangute

The Park Hotels manages two hotels in Goa. The Park Calangute is a luxury boutique hotel on the beach with contemporary design and eclectic décor. The hotel has made a prominent place on Goa’s tourism map due to its luxury offerings, fresh menus and personalised services. The hotel has a sea-facing bar and restaurant and is a popular place for events and activities. The Park Baga River is India’s first adults only hotel and as such offers a great escape for either a couple or a group of friends. With its prominent artworks and the cultural experiences offered, this award-winning hotel has made a name for itself within a year of operations. With 28 beautiful rooms, it is a perfect hotel for groups to organise a small wedding or a social event.

My Management Mantra

Be positive and keep calm. I keep a friendly work environment and challenge my team members to aim higher.

(As told to Steena Joy)