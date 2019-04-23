Ranju Singh, Complex General Manager Novotel Hotels & Resorts Goa

Goa as a hospitality market

Goa is considered as the most popular beach leisure destination in India with a consistent business demand year on year besides the growing supply. Being easily accessible via rail, road and flights with the increased direct connectivity makes it a happy destination for all kinds of travellers like leisure, business, honeymoon, weddings, or conference and meetings.

USP Novotel Hotels & Resorts Goa

We are a few minutes away from the Candolim beach via a free shuttle drive where you can plunge into the thrill of water sports. We have a combined inventory of 270 rooms and suites in North Goa. A pillarless ballroom of 7800 sq. ft. as part of over 20,000 sq. ft. of banquet space and culinary skills that resonate seven dining venues which includes a specialty restaurant Vero Cibo.

Novotel Goa Resort & Spa is best suited for family and kids with a gorgeous vitality pool and the sunken bar nestled around Candolim’s fields and emerald hills. The supervised kids club ‘Happy Place’ offers loads of activities to keep young minds entertained for hours. Motion gaming, a sports hub with archery along with over 30 resort experiences New York’s famous Warren Tricomi Salon & Spa is housed under a traditional Balinese setting and accommodates Goa’s only Turkish hammam. You can enjoy your own company around an aura of serenity at the Zen inspired tranquility zone.

Novotel Goa Shrem Hotel is the right blend of fun, family spirit and well-being. Located on the high energy Candolim Street and sizzling night life of North Goa. Frequented by millennials and young couples for its three pools, a waterfall, cozy cabanas and convenient location.

My Management Mantra

The objective is to create sustainable growth for all of the stakeholders. The core management values are humility simplicity and synergy that will lead everyone to be successful.

(As told to Steena Joy)