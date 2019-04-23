Jaspreet singh, General Manager Azaya beach resort goa

Goa as a hospitality market

Goa, a favourite amongst Indian as well as international tourists has seen consistent growth over the past 10 years which is visible in the number of hotels that have opened here in the recent past. Tourism is the largest segment in the services sector. Goa is traditionally known as a tourist paradise for its natural scenery, beautiful beaches and cultural diversity. During 2017, Goa witnessed arrivals of 6,895,234 domestic tourists and 890,459 foreign tourists. In the first half of 2018, 3.16 million tourists have visited the state (source-IBEF Report) .

Although no substantial data is available, the government says that there is a 12-15 per cent increase in tourists year on year. Domestic travellers, both high-end and middle income groups, are the ones who contribute more to Goa’s tourism. Goa receives year round business and not seasonal business as it did earlier.

Futhermore, OTAs have become a major player in the Goa hospitality industry. Around 40-60 per cent of hotels of three-star rating and below get their business from OTAs whereas it is 20-25 per cent for four-star deluxe and five-star hotels. A growing threat for hotels is from villas and home stays, though the industry does not see it as a threat yet because there is no standardisation.

The MICE market is expected to grow year-on-year and will continue to grow in a large way as numerous corporates are looking at doing events and offsite incentive trips to Goa. MICE has been identified as the next huge growth factor in the luxury/ budget segment.

USP of Azaya Beach Resort Goa

Azaya is a world without walls where you are at the centre of everything. Be it a leisurely breakfast at your private plunge pool; a rejuvenating massage at our spa by the sea; a boozy sundowner at our beachfront cabanas or an after-party at our high octane bar, Azaya has something for everyone. An experiential paradise, Azaya Beach Resort Goa draws inspiration from the Maldivian sense of place with uninterrupted soul-stirring sea views and powder-soft white sand spread deep into the resort. With a fresh, fun and trendy vibe, Azaya welcomes you to a new generation of luxury. Located on the sands of Benaulim beach in South Goa, Azaya creates memorable experiences with authenticity and personalisation. Whether you want to have an intimate beach wedding, a college reunion, a family getaway or just a trip with your special someone, Azaya is the place to be!

My Management Mantra

Azaya’s operating ethos revolves around ‘creating your own unique experience’. Guests experience authenticity and personalisation through our services which will be intuitive and adaptive as per guest needs. Personalisation is the cornerstone of our offerings and services. The guest experiences and itineraries are curated and tailor-made. Like a squirt of vanilla in your latte or some gluten-free loaf in breakfast? Well, we will go out of our way to enhance your stay beyond your expectations. International holidaymakers, women travellers, millennials – no matter who our guests are, we feel the real key to giving our customers a pleasant stay is in making them feel at home, which can be done by personalising our services. Of course, if spoiling your loved ones silly is on your mind, just give us the cue and we’ll line up the most indulgent experiences.

(As told to Akshay Nayak)