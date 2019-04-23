Cajetan Araujo, General Manager, W Goa

Goa as a hospitality market

In the last few years, Goa has become one of the go-to destinations that is preferred by every type of traveller and is no longer limited to summers! Earlier, Goa was known for being a holiday destination but is now one of the most popular options for weekend getaways, staycations, company off-sites, and training. 2018 particularly, witnessed a surge in domestic travellers as compared to international travellers; two-thirds of our guests were from the Indian market and other key contributing countries were the USA, UAE, and Great Britain. The only time Goa witnesses a decline is during the heavy monsoons but despite this W Goa’s popularity continues to grow.

USP of W Goa

W Goa captures the rustic and dramatic landscape of Goa as well as its cosmopolitan, multi-cultural vibe, injecting Vagator with the exuberant spirit uniquely known to W Hotels. W Goa offers 109 stylish and spacious guestrooms and villas discreetly spread out across the private coastal setting with breathtaking views of the sea. Spread over 25 acres of land overlooking the Arabian Sea, W Goa is a pristine natural paradise. At W Goa, you can bask in the view from your spacious balcony or terrace. We have custom furniture which evokes eclectic local traditions and infuses thoughtful contemporary nuances. The property boasts of rooms and villas discreetly spread out across the private coastal setting; over 350 sq m of event space at the Great Room; delightful dining and fabulous facilities at Spice Traders and The Kitchen Table, and Rockpool for the best parties. Lined with dramatic red cliffs and scenic panoramas, W Goa is the ultimate place to unwind.

One can unwind in the secluded settings surrounded by spectacular scenery, dappled by golden glows of sunshine. The guests can lounge in vivaciously designed private seaside accommodations, or revel in scintillating dining as sensational art and music unfurl throughout beautifully landscaped grounds. From dazzling sunrises to one-of-a-kind sunsets, every moment at W Goa exudes exuberant resort living.

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. With a mission to fuel guests’ lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand’s provocative design, iconic Whatever /Whenever service and buzzing living rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, W Hotels’ super-charged energy celebrates guests’ endless appetite to discover what’s new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later.

My Management Mantra

I strongly believe that a leader is only as good as his/her team. After all, we are an industry “of people, for people and by people”. Technology, in my opinion, will only govern the industry’s proficiency and never take over the front-facing guest experience which will be the cornerstone of our industry.

(As told to Akshay Nayak)