Beyond the golf course

Creating an array of personalised experiences, be it for the power-engaged business meetings or rejuvenating family staycations over the weekends, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks has a lot more to offer than just its golf course. By Akshay Nayak

Letting you feast your eyes on expansive views of the golf course is just one of the experiences that Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks offers its guests. Nestled in the midst of the Golf Links Business Park, the hotel is strategically located in the tech park, so patrons can enjoy their social events while staying in serenity. With an array of studio-style rooms, all the guestrooms at the hotel open up to an expansive view of the golf course or the temperature-controlled pool. The rooms, opulent in design, are equipped with kitchenettes, supplies and interestingly a tick-off grocery list for the long-staying guests. With the smallest category of the room sitting at a fairly large area of 46 sq m, each room is equipped with a sofa-bed, dining and working space, and an ergonomic chair. One of a kind in the market, the hotel also boasts of an Accessible Room for differently-abled guests. The room has amenities such as a roll-in shower, low level temperature controls, etc.Though it is majorly a business hotel, during the weekends Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks sees increasing occupancy of family staycationers from the vicinity.

The gastronomic fare

Offering three concept dining outlets, the hotel has its distinctive F&B spread, for a significant number of walk-in guests, throughout the day. The award-winning Ministry of Food, the hotel’s all-day dining venue offers cuisines from across the globe. Serving a wide selection of European, Pan-Asian, Indian and Japanese delicacies, the outlet is celebrated in namma Bengaluru for its flavoursome food festivals which present the merely-popular local cuisine of the region/country. The low-seating arrangement and soothing ambience suit ideally for a family dine-in or just a team lunch.Given the dramatically cool climate of Bengaluru, open-air dining is an ideal bet for experiential dining. The Salt Grill is the only open-air food outlet in the hotel by the poolside. One can relish a sundowner or classic dinner at the cabanas with a relaxing drink handy while their food is cooked on the Himalayan pink salt stones.

For the caffeine aficionados Re:cess, the coffee shop, brews fresh coffee and wholesome sandwiches of various kinds in real-time for sit-down guests or the patrons on the go. At Klinx – the hotel’s high energy bar, the mood is always high as you sip on the refreshing contemporary cocktails and mocktails while enjoying the ongoing match on the big screen.



In and around

A rejuvenating massage at the Zivaya Spa relaxes the muscles and mind off any stress for a sound sleep. Awakening the body early in the morning too is just a few steps away from the room. A good swim in the temperature controlled-pool; a cardio session at the gym with state-of-the-art equipment, or a refreshing badminton game, etc, within the property, get you all set to assume the power-packed day. Evenings can also be spent at the energetic Indiranagar, a hub of brewpubs which is just a 10-minute drive from the hotel.

One can opt for a historic and cultural tour, with the hotel’s travel desk having everything arranged for

you. The early morning jog could be amidst the woods with a view of the city, at Lalbagh. It can be followed by a satiating south-Indian breakfast with the authentic filter kaapi (filter coffee) at the legacy dining brand MTR (Mavalli Tiffin Rooms), just down the lane. Not missing out on the iconic Vidhana Soudha.