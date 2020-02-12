Read Article

At the second GM’s Conclave held at the 39th edition of EF&H Expo in Mumbai, our esteemed panelists from leading hotels in Mumbai and Pune discussed the room inventory status in the metros and why hotels need to change their market mix to open up new opportunities. By Akshay Nayak

Panelists Salil Fadnis, HM, Sahara Star; Sachin Malhotra, GM, Novotel Imagica Khopoli; Sameer Sud, GM, The Leela Mumbai; Khan Mohammed Imran, zonal manager – Operations, Intellistay Hotels and Pankaj Wadhwa, DOSM, Sofitel Mumbai BKC spoke on ‘The demand-supply gap in Indian hospitality industry’ at the second GM’s Conclave held at the 39th edition of EF&H Expo in Mumbai recently.

Kickstarting the discussion, Malhotra said, “Demand is a very sujective topic.Currently looking at India, there is too much talk on inflation and economic slowdown, etc. And the development growth rate coming down. However, the travel industry in the country is still developing because there is high demand and still too little supply. Most of the travel industry revolves around agility. We have worked with various internaitonally branded hotels, and this agility keeps the travel industry alive. We change our segments if there is a drop in the revenue share from one particular segment. You can change your market mix and selling opportunities but they still rise, so there will never be a complete stoppage. There is nothing to worry about, the hotel industry is going to keep moving at a good pace. In a year or two there will be a little drop but it will pick up again. The industry is in good shape. At the Novotel Imagica Khopoli, we recently added 171 keys, which itself shows that the demand is only rising for which the supply also needs to keep pace.”

According to Fadnis, demand and supply are very generic terms. It is just that the conventional methods of business get impacted. “Apart from that there are many other methods wherein we can generate the demand. There is a lot of demand and its just that we as hoteliers need to keep on finding avenues. When it comes to tourism, there are a lot of destinations in India that still need hotels, but are not developed due to lack of infrastructure. Whenever, one segment of business gets saturated, you look at the other segment and start generating opportunities from it. Hoteliers are creative people and they can create that demand,” he said.

Sud felt that in general, the demand growth is 10-12 per cent. He added, “Supply growth is still slower. There are two factors. People will still travel for business to a city. What we have seen is that over the years, room tariffs have marginally increased. This depicts that supply is still not meeting the demand. The growth is going to happen in the Tier II and III cities.”

Wadhwa observed that some time ago, there was a Marriott branded property of 550 keys which opened in Andheri and there were apprehensions since the market is stagnant. “However, they are getting business and so are the other hotels. We at Accor are now planning for two key-heavy properties in the same location. Location is very important. Mumbai as a market doesn’t have much inventory coming in. In BKC, the new Convention Centre will boost demand instantaneously. Whenever there is a convention happening, you have at least 5000 people coming in and where do they go? Even if you see Aerocity location in Delhi, wherein the complex itself has over 20 hotels, but still they witness increase in occupancy month over month,” he said.

Mohammed explained that being a young brand, Intellistay has made it a point that the offerings are fresh and in the process learning what is really needed by the guests of various age groups, in order to attract the right audience. “We also have various segments right from budget to upscale categories, which enhances our positioning when it comes to attracting guests,” he pointed out.

India as an hospitality investment market

Most of the panelists felt that India is certainly a sound market for hospitality investment. According to Sud, India is the place for investing as the economy is bound to bounce back. Elections are round the corner in two states and possibly and probably the scenario might be different after that, he added.

Fadnis felt that in everybody’s minds, the term economic slowdown is just clouding. “Every city has some or other kind of demand, but supply, does every city have it? You cannot just keep focusing on the metros but one needs to look at India in wholesome terms,” he said.

Malhotra opined, “When we say the demand is slwoing down, the major demand drivers in India can be divided into infrastructure, auto, etc. We understand that real estate is going through a difficult time because traditionally, Indians thrived on possesing land assets, which is not the case with new India, which is a reason that real estate is going through a big turmoil.” The auto industry too is seeing a slowdown, given the shift of emission norms by the government from BSIV to BSVI. Given this shift which comes into full effect by March 2020, there is an intentional decrease in consumption awaiting a better upgraded product. “The hotel industry is the first one to decide whether a country is faced with economic slowdown or not. In the market scenario that we have reviewed, there is no slowdown. The turnaround time from opening hotels to making it profitable is shrinking. It is a relatively new perceprtion that there is slowdown, but the ground reality is there is no shortage of demand, the only change is that the markets are changing, for which the hotels need to be agile,” he affirmed.

Hotbeds for room supply in the coming decade

Speaking about the new hotspots of hospitality supply, Fadnis pointed out that the A cities are completely saturated, but there is a lot of space left in the B cities. “The unexplored sectors would be the C & D cities and touristic destinations still need a lot of investment and hotels. Also, if the consumption is coming from India, you don’t necessarily require luxury hotels there. If it is a mass tourism place, you need mid-luxury or budget hotels,” he stated.

While Sud believed that the growth, is going to be in Tier II cities and resort and leisure destinations, Wadhwa added that in all the cities, luxury segment is also growing quite well. “There is increase in disposable incomes. India has many touristic destinations, a mix of pilgrimage too and also many resort destinations. The government is also doing a lot for promoting the tourism sector. They did e-visas. Eight per cent of our GDP comes from tourism and the plan is to grow this industry. Measures are being taken and gradually all the cities will grow,” he opined.

Commenting on accommodation formats of the future, Malhotra said, “When you look at accommodation formats, there are traditional hotels and then thereare serviced apartment styled hotels as they focus on long stays. Continuous usage brings you a larger pie of revenue. Furthermore, it adds to the comfort of an individual with bigger sized rooms.”

The panelists concluded by saying that the distribution system per se varies in terms of dynamics from hotel to hotel in destaination and formats that they operate in. Malhotra was bullish on direct booking through his hotel’s own website – which showcases complete offering of the resort property which he looks after, while Sud feels that being in a city hotel, and with corporates as major clientele, the dynamics change and much more of bookings come through online booking partners. Fadnis, operating the massive Sahara Star hotel next to the domestic airport in Mumbai agreed with Sud’s views.