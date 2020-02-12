Testimonials

Read Article

“It’s a great platform to discuss the topic – economic slowdown and its impact on the hospitality sector. It was fantastic to have views from different general mangers of various hotels. It is a nicely arranged and organised platform. I look forward to future participation too.”

Amit Kumar GM, ITC Grand Central

“It was a pleasure being a panelist at the EF&H Mumbai Expo 2020. We shared some good insights with colleagues in the industry. It gives a great exposure to the companies that are looking to work with hotels & restaurants. The overall exhibition looks well-organised with a good set of exhibitors.”

Shahrom Oshtori GM, The Park Mumbai

“Very excited to be a part of the EFH Expo’s GM’s Conclave. It has been a wonderful session. A lot of dynamic insights. Mainly it was on the most important topic of the time, needed to be discussed by the stakeholders of the industry. I thank The Indian Express Group for conducting this session.”

Amit Chawla GM, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Navi Mumbai

“Being the super stockist of dairy major Nandini, we launched the mozzarella cheese at the EFH Expo. We received a lot of good inputs from chefs and purchase managers of leading hotels in the region. I look forward to participating in the next edition too.”

Nilabja Dey commercial director, Sharad Food Solution

“I am really excited to be here at the exhibition. It is a great show for everyone working in the hospitality industry and for chefs especially. For youngsters, the expo keeps them informed about what is happening in the industry. This is a great platform to build connections and network with the stakeholders.”

Roger Marti F&B Director, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

“It was a power-packed session at the GM’s Conclave in EFH Mumbai Expo. The panel discussion on the topic, ‘the demand-supply gap in Indian hospitality industry’ was very informative and it was great to contribute as a panelist for the same.”

Sachin Malhotra GM, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

“It was nice contributing to the Chef’s Knowledge Exchange panel discussion on the topic ‘Managing a cost-efficient kitchen in times of price volatility’ at EFH Mumbai Expo. I liked sharing my ideas with other colleagues from the fraternity about the strategies to keep the kitchen profitable in times of increasing prices of raw materials.”

Chef Rajesh Shetty executive chef, GVK Lounge, Travel Food Services

“The EFH Mumbai Expo is a good platform for purchase managers. At the Power of Purchase panel discussion, we sought the many initiatives a purchase manager takes to maintain a balance of management’s cost-saving and vendor relationship.”

Christopher Basil Massey senior GM – Procurement, Brookfield Properties

“Based in Pune, we are a leading producer and exporter of disposable paper products. Our experience has been really good at the exhibition as relevant customers of the HoReCa sector visited the three-day show.”

Satya Singh Tomar sales head, Nature Plus

“I visit EF&H Expo every year and have noticed that there is a showcase of fresh products and equipment every year which is not the case with most of the other exhibitions. This is one of the best exhibitions for hospitality fraternity. ”

Anthony Dsouza area materials manager, The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL)

“We offer edible cutlery as an alternative to plastic fork, spoons, etc. For the very first time, we are into this kind of exhibition where we got a fantastic response. The product is new, the visitors actually liked the product. We thank The Indian Express Group for inviting us to exhibit at this show. ”

Manthan Rajguru CEO, Oriqa Edible

“I have participated for the sixth time at the EFH. For me it is a very good opportunity. Our main focus has been the bakery segment for our range of pizza ovens. The exhibition saw a good number and quality of visitors.”

Dr Gianpietro Colla executive, Italinfood