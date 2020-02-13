Read Article

The second day of the 39th edition of EF&H Expo saw executive chefs and F&B heads of leading hotels in Mumbai voice their views on the challenges and opportunities faced by them in running a cost efficient kitchen during times of volatility in pricing of staple ingredients. By Akshay Nayak

The first panel discussion on the second day of the three-day hospitality expo witnessed the presence of Chef Aungshuman Chakraborty, executive chef, The Leela Mumbai; Roger Marti, F&B director, Grand Hyatt Mumbai; Chef Sidney Dcunha, executive chef, Conrad Pune; Chef Gautam Mehrishi, executive chef, Renaissance Mumbai; Chef Sudhir Pai, F&B consultant, Pai & Associates; Chef Rajesh Shetty, executive chef, GVK Lounge, Travel Food Services; Chef Gopal Jha, executive chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach; Chef Avisek Chand, executive chef, Royal Orchid Central Grazia; Chef Ranjan Rajani, executive chef, Hotel Sahara Star; Chef Neeraj Rawoot, executive chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC; Chef Irfan Pabaney, country head, Sodabottleopenerwala, and Sunil Athalye; senior executive chef, Ramada Plaza Palm Grove, sharing their insights at the Chef’s Knowledge Exchange panel discussion on the topic: “Managing a cost efficient kitchen in times of price volatility”

While the country is facing a six-year high inflation and decrease in overall production right from agriculture to manufacturing, Chef Chakraborty opened the panel discussion by pointing out that the change in price of goods does impact the cost of the dishes on the menu. “The cost in turn impacts the production for bulk cooking and a la carte, so there has to be some factor to control the increase in price,” he said.

Marti opined, “I can only agree on that. With such increase in prices, especially that of onions, the dynamic pricing gradually impacts the cost stability in turn impacting the bottomline.” Working in a luxury hotel in Pune, Chef Dcunha informed that, “We have more suppliers from Mumbai, so it does get challenging for them when the prices of ingredients see a landslide change. Like onion prices, it has moved dramatically from Rs 20-30 per kg to as high as Rs 150 per kg, so that does become very challenging in operating kitchens”.

Chef Shetty too mentioned, “Like everybody said, the prices are up and beyond our control, so we have taken steps to minimise costs like tracking our inventory system; our purchase and sales meet keep going on daily basis, hence driving out the extra costs, etc.”

Chef Rajani lamented, “Given that we have huge banquets in a day, there is little that we can do to the prices of staples such as tomatoes and onions, hence making it challenging for us.”

Working for many restaurants and cloud kitchens and also preparing ready-to-eat packaged sauces, Chef Pai noted that they saw a landslide change in prices of onions wherein it retailed at Rs 6 per kg in Nashik last year but jumped to as high as Rs 160 per kg this year. “However, the MRP of the sauce cannot change, which poses a challenge for us chefs. There is 21 per cent change in prices of goods as compared to last year. Hence we are finding means and ways to strategise on the costs. Eventually, it has impacted and taken a toll on a chef’s day-to-day operations,” he observed.

While all spoke about the challenges that they are facing in these turbulent times, Chef Pabaney echoed, “As a community, we need to take into account factors that might impact the production, well ahead of its actual effect hence disallowing the suppliers from swindling money for increased prices of goods. As a community, we need to come together to put an end to the thought of suppliers that the hoteliers/ restaurants will pay ransom for the goods.”

Suppliers’ reaction to central procurement process

Rawoot highlighted that the suppliers too are burdened with the costs – this time when the prices were really high, they shared the burden with their vendors. “At our hotel, we have the leverage to balance out the costs given the presence of multiple F&B outlets. At some time, we help them and on some days, they help us. We take care of the vendor relationship,” he said.

Chef Jha said that the hike in onions prices hasn’t impacted his hotel to a great extent, for their major clientele is the Jain community. But, the situation is not only for one hotel. “Our purchase team managed to keep the costs streamlined and also we tweaked the menu in a certain way, wherein onions were substituted with other inexpensive ingredients,” he added.

When asked about the trend of growing inhouse herbs and vegetables to save on costs, Chef Mehrishi deemed it to be a brilliant idea as it gives the property control over quality and quantity. “However, with our size of inventory and dealing in the luxury segment, the scale of produce cannot ideally meet the demand when grown inhouse. Volatility in prices has always been there and will keep for long in the market. We have to take it as an opportunity and not as a challenge, by creating different menus, etc,” he voiced.

Chef Chand while talking about the alternatives to save on costs pointed out that dehydrated onions are an option, but not necessarily for Indian dishes in which spotting the difference is too easy. “An Indian clientele will always ask why? So it depends on the clientele that you are serving with while providing them with options,” he expressed. “At Ramada, we shared some part of the costs with the suppliers as it was difficult for them too. For the rising costs of onions and tomatoes, we can use premix gravies, which reduces labour costs and that of sourcing the supplies too,” said Chef Athalye.

A chef’s influence on purchase decisions

Speaking about how much a chef can influence a purcahse decision, Marti believed that if you have good skills of the product, and know the likings of the consumer, you can influence the purchase decisions.

Chef Chakraborty added, “Earlier, chefs were not involved in purchase decisions, but the trend is slowly changing now. Compromising on quality won’t take us a long way.” Chef Dcunha was of the opinion that building long term relationships with vendors is very important and good quality of ingredients is essential as well. Chef Shetty explained that they had annual tenders with the vendors. “When we buy in bulk we get bigger discount. We are very stringent on the price and maintenance of quality,” he said.

Sustainability in the kitchen

Sharng his insights on sustainability, Chef Pai said that with so much of awareness today, chefs can reduce the carbon footprint by using local ingredients. Chef Rawoot pointed out, “Using local products, doing vendor visits and market visits with purchase team is what we practise to recognise more of local produce and incorporate them in our menus.”

According to Chef Pabaney, it is question of changing people’s mindsets and making your staff a little more conscious. Chef Mehrishi observed, “Sustainability in overseas kitchens has been taken up as a lifestyle by the Indians working there. Indian hospitality industry is definitely getting there, when it comes to reducing carbon footprint. Centralising your production and centralising your team accordingly reduces waste.”

Chef Shetty explained that they have tied up with the NGO, Feeding India – so that the food which cannot be used again in the restaurant, but which is still fresh, is passed on to the under priviledged. Marti said, “Food wastage is a very big challenge. We have to educate our clients in terms of choosing their food.”

Chef Athalye opined that changing the attitude towards wastage is required. “We have an initiative called Go Green – right from change in lighting, to shutting down equipment and also changing faucets, we have significantly brought down the carbon footprint, “ he said.