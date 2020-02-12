Read Article

Organised in association with Hospitality Procurement Managers’ Forum (HPMF), the second day of the three-day EF&H Mumbai Expo conducted the Power of Purchase, where the who’s who of the hospitality procurement fraternity discussed ways to balance two aspects i.e cost saving and maintaining vendor relationship strategically. By Akshay Nayak

Moderated by Christopher Basil Massey, senior GM – Procurement, Brookfield Properties, the panelists for the Power of Purchase panel discussion on the topic “Go for the kill: Saving v/s vendor relationship” included Jaideep Gupta, director, Aanyah Management; Mukesh Chaudhary – head of procurement, Byke Hopsitality; Mahendra Shinde, sr manager – Supply Chain and Procurement, KA Hospitality; Simson Dsilva, purchase manager, Jio World Centre; Ram Vriksh Dwivedi, sr purchase manager, Sahara Aamby Valley and Sameer Pednekar, sr materials manager, Mirah Hospitality.

Kickstarting the panel discussion, Gupta said that one can use leverage to reduce prices through various ways as the relationship between a procurement head and a vendor is extremely close. “With the time passing the trust develops. The vendors look after the purchase people’s requirement from the time of the need. Sometimes we definitely use that relationship as a leverage to gain better pricing. However, at the end of the day, one has to be fair with the vendors becuase as they trust you and you must trust them that when they give a certain quotation to you, there is some basis to it. Doesn’t mean that you trust the pricing blindly, but you do your homework, do your data analysis and then make a decision,” he explained.

Chaudhary noted that trust and respect is most important when it comes to relationship with the vendor. “With the trust that we vest in the vendors, we can leverage on reducing prices, but mostly the case turns out to be fallout of the quality vendors,” he added.

Vendor relationship being the core responsibility of the purchase manager, Shinde voiced that as the the mediator between the management and the vendors they have to maintain relationship with both the parties and furthermore bridge the gap between them. “The management vests trust in us to control costs, and with the years of relationship with the vendor, we can do it. The rapport of the purchase manager with the vendor plays an important role in the quality of the product and also the cost control measures of the management. Though you have good relation with the vendor you should have the knowledge of the product so the vendor cannot play you,” he noted.

Referring to a casestudy from Harvard related to purchase, Dsilva informed that though the years of relationship with vendors can let a purchase head to negotiate on costs, it shall not be to an extent that it actually kills the vendor from dealing in the competitive market. “According to the case study, there were around 25 vendors who were providing railroad equipment to companies, but over a period of time the purchase team demanded reduction in prices for which the vendors went on to form a disruptive technology wherein the product at the time of selling looks attractive and also is economical. However, the product didn’t have that great edurance in terms of longevity. This led to reduction of competitors gradually melting down to be survived by only one vendor. This is an example wherein we are pushing the vendors to provide us with prices which is not possible for them at all. For this the vendors too create a product that is not of good quality and long lasting. That is the problem that we are creating when we negotiate with vendor vouching on the relationship,” he explained.

On the similar lines, Dwivedi felt that cost reduction at certain level should ensure a win win situation for both the organisation as well as the vendors. “Definitely, we hold good relations with the vendors. When we have good rapport with the vendors, we understand each other. We have to constantly practice trend analysis of the market to know the best available price without degrading quality,” he informed.

Pednekar, while decoding a similar situation at his workplace, said, “I was faced with such a scenario recently. I had to procure certain materials on a fixed budget for which I had to negotitate hard with the vendors. However, it wasn’t really possible for the vendors to lower the prices further, so we had to go back to the management and justify why it couldn’t be possible for the vendors. So one must be able to justify and also be sensitive as far as commercials are concerned.”

Factors initiating savings during procurement

Speaking about the factors that lead to saving in the procurement process, Pednekar voiced that volume is the first aspect, which aids negotitations. “Apart from volumes, timely vendor payments also play a very crucial role in terms of future negotiations,” he said.

Gupta, in this regard agreed with Pednekar saying, “When he pointed out two things i.e. the payment and secondly the volume aspect. There is another thing that I would like to add is that the knowledge of the procurer. Most of the time when we sit for negotiations, we do not do a lot of homework ourselves. We need to learn the market and the fluctuations that has happened to the pricing. We don’t go for technicalities of a product, which shall not be the case.”

According to Dwivedi, good cash flow and systemic planning can help save a lot of costs while procuring materials.

Dsilva pointed out that the four factors that can impact saving in procurement are price, quality, quantity and timeliness. He said, “When you negotiate, price is looked primarily most of the time. However, the processs needs to be reversed and one needs to check quality, quantity and timliness of the vendor followed by what price the vendor is giving the product at.”

“When a vendor introduces a new product, they strive to promote it to us on the basis of its quality and economical pricing. As procurer, we are supposed to bring in good qulaity products while reducing costs for the management, which is taken care of. Furthermore, by procuring new products that the vendor brings in, they are encouraged to make future deals with the manufacturer, hence creating a win win situation for everybody,” elaborated Shinde.

Chaudhary also added that bulk procurement can be a highly beneficial factor when it comes to saving during procurement. “Prequalification of the vendor is very important and also consolidation of requirement is important in order to make it a bulk order and hence save on the costs which empowers us to negotiate,” said Massey.

Ensuring timely vendor payment cycle

The panelists unanimously expressed that timely vendor payment cycle helps plug good relations between the organisation and the vendor, hence creating ideal grounds for future negotiations.

Gupta said that vendor payment is a subjective term. “Larger organisations like Taj and Oberoi have the process streamlined and make the payments to the vendor between 45-60 days cycle. The issues are with organisations that have mushroomed across, wherein they easily do very well in their outputm but their payments to vendors sort of dip down. The problem with most of the organisations is that they do not plan out things. They spare money as and when required, and vendors are always last on priority. That is one practice that needs to be looked upon. A bit of financial planning goes a long way in benefiting the organisation and the vendors.”

Shinde said, “When you have high demand of bulk procurement, the vendors are ready to wait for a while for the payment and also ready to give you the best prices, given that the payment cycle in the earlier transactions were on time.”

Dsilva highlighted that prioritising vendor payments for smooth transactions in the future with the vendor which in turn aids future negiotiations has to be considered by the management.

Dwivedi, pointed, “As we are answerable to the management, likewise the vendor has to pay further to partners from where he is sourcing the materials, hence timely payment of vendors should be top on priority of the purchase manager and their management.”

“Communication is an important part as far as vendor payment relationship is concerned. Most of the time when the vendor connects with the accounts team while chasing for their payments, the accounts team do not help them with an agreeable solution. Hence, there is a disconnect there. Any payment terms should be communicated to the purchase team as well so the terms can be negotiatied with the vendors ensuring that the process in turn becomes more streamlined,” concluded Pednekar.