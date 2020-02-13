Trending now

EF&H Mumbai Expo connects key stakeholders of Indian food & hospitality industry

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
The 39th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo, held at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, from January 22-24, 2020, witnessed the who’s who of the food and hospitality industry visiting the tradeshow

The three-day exhibition, organised by Global Fairs & Media – part of the Indian Express Group, was inaugurated by the chief guests – Anurag Katriar, president, NRAI; Ritesh Mathur, joint secretary, Association of Food Scientists & Technologists (AFST); Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary, Hotel & Restaurant Association – Western India (HRAWI); Shivanand Shetty, president, India Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR); Dr Nitin Nagrale, founder and general secretary, Hospitality Purchase Managers’ Forum (HPMF) and Dr Prabodh Halde of All India Food Processor’s Association.
Speaking at the event, the esteemed inaugural panel voiced that the expo brings great value in connecting the hospitality stalwarts at the outset. Katriar said, “It is very important to have such kind of exhibitions to support the industry and also be a platform to help the stakeholders network.” Dr Nagrale said, “The exhibition brings great value to all the stakeholders on the hospitality industry including the purchase managers.”
Leading exhibitors at the 39th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo in Mumbai included Blue Star, Welbilt, Bisleri, Nandini Cheese, Nestle Professional, Feather Touch, Kaapi Solutions, Italin Solutions, among others.

