The first GM’s Conclave panel discussion at the 39th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo in Mumbai highlighted how the country’s hospitality industry is strategising to face the slowdown.

By Akshay Nayak

On the opening day of the tradeshow, EF&H hosted a GM’s Conclave on the topic “Economic slowdown: Riding out the storm” which marked the presence of esteemed panelists including Amit Kumar, GM, ITC Grand Central; Amit Chawla, GM, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Navi Mumbai; Shahrom Oshtori, GM, The Park Mumbai; Nischint Pathania, GM, Ramada by Wyndham Powai Hotel & Convention Centre and Mohammed Aslam Syed, GM- Operations, VITS Group.

Opening the discussion, Kumar said, “I don’t think the economic slowdown has impacted the hospitality sector in the same manner as it has the auto and IT industries in India. The city has seen an increase of five per cent in ARR and occupancy, which has been year on year. This makes it evident that the slowdown has not impacted the hospitality sector. Both ITC Maratha and ITC Grand Central have shown a significant growth in ARRs and occupancies. Our F&B outlets have shown higher number of footfalls as compared to last year. So it’s all about how you create a demand.”

Noting that one needs to become flexible and quickly adapt to changes in market to remain profitable in the industry, Chawla agreed with Kumar saying, “The industry isn’t faced with the hit per se. However, if we are looking at the growth, it is not happening. Last year was fabulous for the hospitality industry, however, this year the trend is not continuing. The impact of the slowdown in the hospitality industry is not evident with a lot of inventory and branded hotels still paving their way in the country looking at the demand that India offers. Attracting footfalls has become a challenge because standalone restaurants are now meeting the standards of branded star hotels right from the ambience to the quality of food.”

Oshtori also voiced similar views that although the notion of economic slowdown has been hovering in the market for some time now, the demand hasn’t seen a decrease given that the domestic tourism is only increasing and we have become a self dependent country of sorts now. “When it comes to economic slowdown, it has been biased in its impact to certain industries but not hospitality until recently. There is no exponential growth currently, given that the spend is on the decreasing side, but the growth will continue to remain though slow and steady,” he pointed out.

Impact of GST regime implementation

One of the decelerators of the economic growth, Pathania feels, is the hasty decision of implementation of the GST regime which has impacted the industry by and large. “After the implementation of the tax regime, an instance at our hotel occured, wherein a patron cancelled two events given he had only cash to take care of the bills, and we had no option but to turn it down. Its implementation has affected the social markets. However, what looks positive is its moderation now. Moving forward, hospitality in Mumbai market will be enjoying growth. Goa has been hurting with 25-30 per cent business down due to the implementation of GST. Also the unpredictability in the industry with lesser spending sentiments in the market, the second half of the year for performance of hospitality industry still remains hazy. If the GST slabs on room tariffs, currently at 12-18 per cent, are reduced to the scale of 12-15 per cent, it will be encouraging for the industry and tourism sector in the country,” he said.

Adding to this point, Kumar voiced that though the exorbitant 28 per cent slab on the luxury category of rooms, previously hurt the hotels dealing in the segment, “The recent rationalisation of the GST slab last year, with a dip of 10 per cent, has deemed to be a boon for hotels like ours which operate in the luxury segment.”

Syed felt that the increasing labour costs and licencing costs has actually impacted the growth in the industry. Chawla added, “Operating in the midscale segment, the rationalisation of GST has been better off for us too with rooms tariffs taxed at 12 per cent and our F&B outlets being taxed at five per cent, like any standalone restaurant.”

Speaking on the impact of economic slowdown on the pipeline of hotels, Oshtori said that it will not affect The Park Group’s upcoming hotels. “For our investment in Tier-II cities and the selection of partners there too are highly strategic in nature while keeping costs in mind. Also, India itself lacks room count, so the upcoming hotels in the pipeline will be seldom affected by the economic slowdown,” he opined.

In this regard, Kumar said, “As mentioned earlier, the demand in Mumbai is only growing. When it comes to the supply in the city, it remains stagnant or much lesser as compared to the other metros. Operationally, rationalising costs without impacting our quality is something we have to start working on, looking at the increasing inflation. Responsible Luxury being our brand ethos, we have cut out on single-use plastic PET bottles from rooms too, replacing them with glass bottles, bottled inhouse at the hotels, which has further significantly decreased our costs on just sourcing water.”

Chawla felt that as the prices of goods keep changing in the current turbulent period of the economy, Country Inn and Suites in Navi Mumbai in a strategic partnership with other two hotels of different brands in the same locality have tied up with couple of vendors to procure all the goods hence maintaining a streamlined cost, while keeping the vendors happy.

With a six-year high inflation and lay-offs increasing day by day, the panelists said that they take up various activities to keep the employees motivated. They engage in a lot of cross functional training activities for them as well as CSR activities to keep the staff engaged.