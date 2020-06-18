Read Article

Nisheeth Srivastava, Principal, IHM Kolkata answers queries on AI and the balance between digital mediums and practical learning

If Artificial Intelligence is adopted by hotels, then guests would not get a human interaction. How can the two be balanced?

A.I. will facilitate uninterrupted services to the guests without human interface but that does not mean that human interface is not required in hotel operations; it will be needed but job profile will be modified. Guests come to hotel to relax physically and mentally to rejuvenate for his/her work afterwards. Here, I would like to give the example of airports where Self Kiosks for check in are installed and the person who is travelling with his/her hand baggage can take out the boarding pass from the machine without any interaction with the airline staff. But you will observe that one or two airline staff are always near the machines available to help the travellers if they face any problem, to assist them with the services and help them. Another example are bank ATMs.

In ATMs if we face any technical snag, immediately the security guard, monitoring and guarding the ATM kiosk, is available to help us out. Similarly quality of services will be monitored by the human interface at the back of the office. And at front of the office, there will always be a helping hand as I explained in the earlier examples. Technological interventions make the operation more efficient but cannot replace human interface because people are always at front to offer welcoming gesture through non-verbal communications. I strongly believe that AI cannot take away human interaction – though it may reduce human contact, it will certainly increase the efficiency of hotel operations.

Hospitality education is a highly practical based learning experience, therefore even if a switch to digital mediums is made, how will practical learning be facilitated to ensure comprehensive hospitality education?

Agree with the point that hospitality education is a practical/skill based learning experience. The same skill based experience can be taught through virtual class /laboratories also which may be monitored by the trainer/instructor. This monitoring can be done by voice (Artificial Intelligence) or physical demonstration. We have example of robots serving food in the restaurant, cleaning floor or conducting cardiac operations but all these activities are monitored by an individual who is sitting behind the machine/monitor. These robots are programmed and monitored by a human. Now-a-days social

media is full of chefs and sommeliers who teach us skills or SOPs through live demos. Similarly, these practicals can be conducted through virtual laboratories. Though an instructor is required immediately for rectifying a fault which may happen. IOT and AI are tomorrow’s teaching tools. Hence, these teaching tools combined with physical classrooms is termed as “Progressive Learning Facilitation” which is the need of hour as well as the future way of conducting classes.