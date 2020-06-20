Satvir Singh, Director (Studies), NCHM

Read Article

Satvir Singh, Director (Studies) NCHMCT clarifies on online exams and practicals that students have missed

What are the modifications and change of planning that has been decided for the upcoming third semester students (2nd year) for both summer and winter batch?

We are planning to start the classes from August onwards if things got under control otherwise will start with online theory classes initially. The batch that will go for Industrial training will have to wait until the hospitality industry starts. We may reduce the number of weeks if required.

As the 2nd semester students have lost a lot of practical classes and those are the basics, how are the institutes planning to cope with the practicals students have missed?

They hardly have lost three to four practicals which may be covered in the forthcoming sessions when the situation normalises.

How can online exams be conducted when not everyone has a decent internet connection?

We are exploring the possibilities of flexible timings or allowing students to download the QP and then upload after solving the same. Yes, internet issue is there, we need to work out the possibilities as other universities are doing.

As many hotels and other organisations have cancelled their offers, can NCHMCT take the matter to the ministry to influence the industry to reconsider?

We have taken the matter to the ministry, the higher authorities are in discussions with the industry.

If entrance exams are not possible due to Covid-19 , can online interview-based selection be a possible alternative?

The JEE is the responsibility of NTA, they are the deciding authority.