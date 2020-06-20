Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Edu Webinar Question Box > Satvir Singh, Director (Studies), NCHM
Edu Webinar Question Box Latest Updates

Satvir Singh, Director (Studies), NCHM

by Steena Joy
Read Article
Satvir Singh

Satvir Singh, Director (Studies) NCHMCT clarifies on online exams and practicals that students have missed

What are the modifications and change of planning that has been decided for the upcoming third semester students (2nd year) for both summer and winter batch?

We are planning to start the classes from August onwards if things got under control otherwise will start with online theory classes initially. The batch that will go for Industrial training will have to wait until the hospitality industry starts. We may reduce the number of weeks if required.

As the 2nd semester students have lost a lot of practical classes and those are the basics, how are the institutes planning to cope with the practicals students have missed?

They hardly have lost three to four practicals which may be covered in the forthcoming sessions when the situation normalises.

How can online exams be conducted when not everyone has a decent internet connection?

We are exploring the possibilities of flexible timings or allowing students to download the QP and then upload after solving the same. Yes, internet issue is there, we need to work out the possibilities as other universities are doing.

As many hotels and other organisations have cancelled their offers, can NCHMCT take the matter to the ministry to influence the industry to reconsider?

We have taken the matter to the ministry, the higher authorities are in discussions with the industry.

If entrance exams are not possible due to Covid-19 , can online interview-based selection be a possible alternative?

The JEE is the responsibility of NTA, they are the deciding authority.

Share

Related posts

Travelport inks long term agreement with Hilton

Sabre testing new hotel digital marketing programme from Google

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

D-Mart founder completes acquisition of Novotel Imagica

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image