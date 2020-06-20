Sachin Maheshwari, GM, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Accor

Read Article

Sachin Maheshwari, General Manager, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall shares his insights on queries about Front Office operations and education loans

What are going to be the prospects of Front Office operations in the coming times?

While there will be a lot of changes in terms of process and policies of front office operations, we would still be focused at every level on creating memorable experiences for our guests. Front office will always be a crucial department for the hotel being the guest’s first contact at the property. There would be ample opportunities in the department however we might see a merge of responsibilities within the room division.

Is it worth doing hotel management at this time?

Hotel management is an extremely versatile programme and it has been supporting a very well rooted industry. Economic cycles are part of every industry and while we are in bad waters now, the industry shall soar again. Do not forget that as long as there are people who love to travel, there would be jobs for those who love to take care of them. It is important that we do not lose hope and stay positive in the times ahead.

The students who have taken education loans for doing hospitality courses, what is your advice to them?

A lot of students, not just in the hospitality programmes take educational loans to support their studies. While pursuing a degree in hospitality, students take up part time jobs providing them an extra income. The job scenario will improve by the time a lot of you will finish your graduation and paying back of loans would not be an issue. Also, with a hotel management degree, you can diversify into many other career roles and industries include facility planning and event management.