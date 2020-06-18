Read Article

Dr Satish Jayaram, Professor, Principal, Director – Learning & Development, IHM Aurangabad clarifies on Student Exchange programs and assessment possibilities

In these uncertain post Covid- 19 times, are Student Exchange programs a possibility?

Yes, they are a reality. Currently these knowledge transfers and exchanges are electronic. We have deferred our exchange programs to next year. These are already scheduled for Summer of 2021.

Are hospitals and real estate a good career option besides hotels and retail sector for hotel management graduates?

Yes, any service related system will value your skill-set. There is prior evidence from our alumni of students performing excellently both in healthcare as well as in realty. Simply keep an open mind.

In the post Covid-19 landscape, what will be the traits HR managers will look for when hiring for hospitality?

The fundamental requirements in terms of skills, attitude, maturity will remain. Additionally emotional and spiritual intelligences will need to be honed. Strength of resilience and tenacity will also matter.

For final year students, why can’t an aggregate of the marks of the last five semesters, be used like in some private colleges?

This is a policy decision to be taken by National Council. The GPA approach is one suggestion. Alternate assessment strategies such as assignments, open book case study analysis can be used very effectively